AUSL Modena – From group walks to gentle gymnastics in the parks, many initiatives for physical activity outdoors and in company

A Vignola the historic group ‘Walk among the cherry trees’ (which organizes walks throughout the year) has enriched the calendar of the summer months by proposing the review ‘Walk among the cherry trees and other movement’, gym sessions in the parks for all ages. Among the appointments we highlight the 7 June, from 17 to 19.30, in the garden of the Vignola swimming pool: a meeting on healthy lifestyles will be held with specialists from Ausl Modena, the University of Bologna and the Municipality of Vignola, followed by pilates sessions, happy fitness and Nordic walking. (free and free admission, it is recommended to bring a mat).

In the District of Castelfranco Emilia the group walks organized by the Cuore in gamba APS association continue four days a week while theJune 8th a new meeting of the project “Healthy lifestyles for the prevention of chronic diseases” will be held, with patients sent by general practitioners, and the benefits associated with physical activity will be discussed with the specialists in sports medicine.

In the District of Looking at her a walk in nature is planned from one barchessone to another – the historic structures that housed horses at the end of the 19th century – as part of the fifteenth edition of the Festival of responsible tourism It.A.CA’. Appointment Sunday June 11th at 9.30, we will start from the ‘barchessone vecchio’ in via Zanzur 36/A in San Martino Spino, the walk will be guided by experts, kinesiologists and dietician from the Sports Medicine service. Also in the old barchessone, a seminar on inclusive cycling tourism will be held on Saturday 10 June from 10 to 13 and there will also be talks about sports and disabilities, in particular the assistance offered by Ausl Modena for disabled people who want to practice physical activity.

In the District of Carpi the Young Diabetic Association of Modena and the Carpi Diabetic Association (Adica), with the support of the Cassa di Risparmio di Carpi Foundation, have organized a review of events dedicated to adults and children with diabetes 1 and diabetes 2 and their families, there are group games and even dance lessons: appointment on Sundays June 11th3 September and 24 September in the oratory of the parish of Quartirolo, from 3 pm.

In the District of Modena room for dance for all ages with the ‘Health in dance step’ initiative scheduled for June 14th from 6 to 8 pm at Parco XXII Aprile in the Renzo Piano pavilion (entrance from via Cerretti, via Due Canali Nord) organized by Ausl Modena, the Municipality of Modena, Uisp and UsAcli in collaboration with the Mixed Advisory Committee of the District of Modena and some schools of city ​​dance.

The initiatives continue in the District of Sassuolo and the next appointment will be on June 24th with the walk through the city’s parks: departure from via Rometta 11 at 5 pm, the walk includes a stop at the Ducal Park for recreational-motor activities with background music led by the professionals of the Modena Local Health Authority. Some initiatives related to movement have already successfully taken place in the District, including the walk on Sunday 4 June in Spezzano organized by Admo and with the patronage of the Municipality of Fiorano and the Local Health Authority of Modena.

Always the June 24th a group walk is planned a Pavullo, ‘Health is… walking together’, suitable for all ages and lasting about an hour, as part of the Mountain Economy Fair. Appointment at 17.30 in Piazza Toscanini (behind the newsstand), the walking leaders, trained by the Sports Medicine service, will guide the participants on a pleasant walk.

The Service of Sports medicine di Ausl Modena collaborates and supports the various initiatives with a view to promoting health through movement: “The activities of the Sports Medicine Service are oriented towards the promotion and prescription of motor activity and aim to counteract a sedentary lifestyle and to propose a lifestyle that includes movement in everyday life – underlines the director of Sports Medicine Gustavo Savino”.

For some months, moreover, motor activity has also been included in the smoking cessation courses organized by the anti-smoking centers of the Ausl addiction service: “The habit of movement can reconcile a change in the smoker’s lifestyle by favoring the reduction and suspension of the use of cigarettes by supporting well-being and self-esteem – explains Savino – the motor activity paths also include an invitation to participate in the activities of the walking groups present in the provincial territory, many of which are supported and guided by walking leaders trained each year by the courses organized by the Sports Medicine Service in collaboration with the health districts ”.