"Fifty-Fifty-Taxi": Young people from Brandenburg only pay half the taxi fare with the app

"Fifty-Fifty-Taxi": Young people from Brandenburg only pay half the taxi fare with the app

Teenagers and young adults in Brandenburg can now go to the party and come home cheaper again.

Users and taxi drivers can use the so-called “Fifty-Fifty-Taxi” via an app, as the Ministry of Infrastructure announced on Thursday. So you only pay half for a taxi ride. The state pays the other half. To do this, 16 to 25-year-olds have to register in the app and enter their destination [mil.brandenburg.de].

The reduction is therefore valid on Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. According to the ministry, the aim is to reduce the number of leisure traffic accidents among young people.

The state government is making a total of 250,000 euros available for this this year and next. In the spring, the ministry had already announced the return of the offer.

Since 1995, young people between the ages of 16 and 25 have been able to take a taxi home at half price on weekends and public holidays in Brandenburg after visiting a disco or another event. The tickets for this had to be ordered in advance from the AOK Nordost service center. According to the ministry, around 30,000 vouchers were sold each year.

But the number of participants gradually decreased. In 2018, only 80 percent of the available budget was used. One cause was the form of the ticket: the paper voucher. It is no longer considered attractive today and no longer corresponds to the consumption habits of young people, it said.

A special app was initially planned. The project was then suspended during the corona pandemic, “but not finished,” it said at the time.

Broadcast: Antenna Brandenburg, August 3rd, 2023, 4:00 p.m

