YouTuber Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot and promoting an illegal rally in New York

Kai Cenat, the famous American youtuber and streamer who on Friday attracted thousands of young people to Union Park Square, in New York, promising to give away three hundred PlayStation 5s to anyone who showed up, was formally accused of inciting riots and promoting an illegal gathering . Cenat was arrested on Friday afternoon and then released: police say he will have to appear in court on August 18 to answer the charges.

The sudden gathering and frantic attitude of the crowd that gathered at Union Park Square caused serious rioting: some started throwing bottles and fireworks, others blocked traffic and the entrance to the local train station, some climbed onto the roofs of cars and in some cases clashed with the police called to intervene. Cenat has 4 million subscribers to his YouTube channel and is one of the most famous content creators of the live streaming platform Twitch, where he has more than 300,000 paying subscribers.

