Home » YouTuber Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot and promoting an illegal rally in New York
World

YouTuber Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot and promoting an illegal rally in New York

by admin
YouTuber Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot and promoting an illegal rally in New York

Kai Cenat, the famous American youtuber and streamer who on Friday attracted thousands of young people to Union Park Square, in New York, promising to give away three hundred PlayStation 5s to anyone who showed up, was formally accused of inciting riots and promoting an illegal gathering . Cenat was arrested on Friday afternoon and then released: police say he will have to appear in court on August 18 to answer the charges.

The sudden gathering and frantic attitude of the crowd that gathered at Union Park Square caused serious rioting: some started throwing bottles and fireworks, others blocked traffic and the entrance to the local train station, some climbed onto the roofs of cars and in some cases clashed with the police called to intervene. Cenat has 4 million subscribers to his YouTube channel and is one of the most famous content creators of the live streaming platform Twitch, where he has more than 300,000 paying subscribers.

See also  VIDEO – Relive the highlights of Saturday's match / Here are the highlights

You may also like

Dušan Vlahović on the target of Real Madrid!...

MotoGP times today Silverstone 2023 live on TV8,...

Your Web Browser is Not Supported: CNN

3.5 magnitude earthquake between Caltanissetta and Palermo

Daily Horoscope for August 6, 2023 | Entertainment

Jake Paul defeats Nate Diaz in boxing |...

The abusive street vendors who own the centre,...

World Cycling Championships, Italy silver in team pursuit...

Nemanja Gudelj visiting Golden State Warriors | Sports

Migrants Find Solace in Soccer Tournament While Awaiting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy