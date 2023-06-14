Home » Financial data released in May M2 grew by 11.6%, the scissors gap further narrowed
Business

Financial data released in May M2 grew by 11.6%, the scissors gap further narrowed

by admin
Financial data released in May M2 grew by 11.6%, the scissors gap further narrowed

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-06-14 12:51:48

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On June 13, the May financial statistics and social financing data released by the People’s Bank of China showed that due to the high base last year, the scale of new RMB loans and the scale of social financing in May showed a trend of “improving month-on-month and decreasing year-on-year”. . At the end of May, the balance of broad money (M2) was 282.05 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.6%. The balance of narrow money (M1) was 67.53 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.7%, and the scissors gap between the two was further narrowed from the previous month.

Financial data released in May M2 grew by 11.6%, the scissors gap further narrowed

On June 13, the May financial statistics and social financing data released by the People’s Bank of China showed that due to the high base last year, the scale of new RMB loans and the scale of social financing in May showed a trend of “improving month-on-month and decreasing year-on-year”. . At the end of May, the balance of broad money (M2) was 282.05 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.6%. The balance of narrow money (M1) was 67.53 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.7%, and the scissors gap between the two was further narrowed from the previous month.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected].

See also  Alert for German bank failures: Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank at risk

You may also like

Berlusconi vs De Benedetti, the fil rouge of...

Is the Fed ending rate hikes or just...

Google will have to divest part of its...

Focus interview: “Numbers” set a benchmark to inspire...

Pharmacies protest for more money

«Banks, the M&A in Italy? Now there are...

Vacation in summer 2023: This is how tour...

Italian wine no longer grows abroad: flat sales...

Dream back to youth! The premiere of “When...

Istat, one in four Italians at risk of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy