Financial data released in May M2 grew by 11.6%, the scissors gap further narrowed

China Business News 2023-06-14 12:51:48 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On June 13, the May financial statistics and social financing data released by the People’s Bank of China showed that due to the high base last year, the scale of new RMB loans and the scale of social financing in May showed a trend of “improving month-on-month and decreasing year-on-year”. . At the end of May, the balance of broad money (M2) was 282.05 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.6%. The balance of narrow money (M1) was 67.53 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.7%, and the scissors gap between the two was further narrowed from the previous month.

