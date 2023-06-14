today the penalty that Ramiro Gutiérrez will have to face could be resolved

It is Wednesday finally it will be possible to know what will be the penalty that the only defendant for the crime of Facundo Castillo will have to face. On May 15, after two hours of deliberation, a popular jury found responsible Ramiro Gutierrez for the crimes of homicide and attempted homicide.

The caesura hearing is held this Wednesday, from 8 o’clock, in the Cipolletti courts on Calle España and Urquiza.

Monday May 29 Ramiro Gutiérrez’s defense lawyers presented medical certificates to justify his absence from the trial, therefore, the caesura hearing was discontinued. Since then, the family of Castillo, the young man murdered as he left a party at the La Nonnina farm, continues to await the trial that will establish the sentence that the accused must face.

The trial for the crime of Facundo Castillo took place over seven days, more than 40 witnesses testified in front of the jury at the hearings. Finally, on May 15, Gutiérrez was found guilty for the murder of Facundo Castillo and the attempted murder of five of his friends. That day, the judge set the cessation hearing for Monday, May 29, but for different reasons it was postponed.

As explained by the judicial body, the penal scale established from the simple homicide in an ideal competition with five attempted homicides is from 8 to 25 years. Although as he was tried by a popular jury, the minimum sentence is 12 years. As the defendant is in pretrial detention, therefore, for the period he has been serving up to now, the sentence established by the judge is deducted.

The family of the young man from Neuquén summoned the community to accompany them in the hearing of caesura that is being held this Wednesday, starting at 8, at the facilities of the Judicial Office.

During the six days of the trial, relatives, friends and people close to Facundo Castillo remained outside the courts supporting Emiliano, Facundo’s brother, and his parents, Esteban and Analía. The phrase “love moves us” remained present throughout the week.

