Financial Education About Stock Market And Economy : Is Bitcoin (BTC) Dead? In conversation with Prof. Philipp Sandner!

In just a few months, bitcoin price lost over 70% and briefly crashed below $18,000.

Is Bitcoin (BTC) dead?

In today’s episode I talk to Prof. Philipp Sandner from the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management about these and other questions.

We also talk about the topic of inflation protection, which protocols Prof. Sandner considers interesting, which areas of application he sees and about NFTs.

About the interlocutor:

Prof. Dr. Philipp Sandner founded the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center (FSBC) at the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management. From 2018 to 2021 he was one of the “Top 30” economists in Germany in the ranking of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).

