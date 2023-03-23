Listen to the audio version of the article

Caribe Bay, the Lido di Jesolo water park, is ready for a radical 40 million facelift to make it more attractive and extend the season. According to the plans of the Pareschi family, owner of the park, in the next few years the offer will be enhanced with attractions, services and technologies aimed at diversifying the reference public, lengthening the seasonality and overcoming the challenges imposed also by climate change.

This year the inauguration of the season is scheduled for May 27 but first the services will be optimized and improved with an intervention of 1.5 million. The areas used for relaxation will be expanded, some theming will be perfected and a renewed commitment will be made to the Park + Hotel offer, in agreement with various structures in the area.

If the park obtains the necessary authorizations and approval from the local authorities, the new plan of extraordinary interventions could start from the autumn, which in the coming years will further increase the international appeal of Caribe Bay. the creation of a wellness area with SPA, which could open as early as 2024, allowing the season to be extended. The structure will integrate with some already existing attractions, creating a continuum between internal and external spaces, and will make use of a low-impact geothermal system for heating the water. In the medium term, the construction of a new generation attraction for the practice of surfing and a further enhancement of the thematization with the construction of a mountain crossed by waterfalls alternating with solarium terraces, completely covering the towers of Scary Falls and Captain Spacemaker are planned , the slide which, with its 42 metres, is the highest and fastest in Europe.

«In our sector – says Luciano Pareschi, founder and CEO of Caribe Bay – it is impossible to stand still and it is always necessary to be proactive and in line with the latest trends. We have ambitious programs: however, it is essential that the State and local administrations are on the side of entrepreneurs who intend to invest, loosening the bonds of bureaucracy and working in synergy. Our project, for example, will have immediate positive effects on the area in terms of notoriety and employment, but it should fit into an organic context of interventions aimed at enhancing the locality, starting with the improvement of connections with Venice”.

After taking over the old Acqualandia, Luciano Pareschi invested 40 million to transform it into Caribe Bay, a park inspired by the white beaches of the Caribbean. Thus Caribe Bay has won the title of best water park in Italy 14 times and is the only one to be included among the 7 best water parks in the EMEA area (Europe, Middle East and Africa) in the rankings of IAAPA, a global organization that represents over 6,000 parks in more than 100 countries.