For the first time, NTNU (Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Trondheim) and a spin-off of NTNU, APIM Therapeuticshave developed an anticancer drug.

Prof. Otterlei’s group at NTNU was responsible for the basic research and design of the peptide drug that APIM Therapeutics has now moved into Phase II trials. The newly developed anticancer drug is called ATX-101.

The medicine was tested on 20 cancer patients who were terminally ill. The tests took place in Australia, where there are clinics that specialize in testing new drugs.

In seventy percent of patients who received the drug, the cancer stopped growing.

The purpose of the trials in Australia was not primarily to see if the medicine worked, but rather to determine if it was toxic to humans. It certainly isn’t toxic.

Currently, ATX-101 is being tested in two clinical trials:

One studio in phase Ib/IIa on platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer conducted in Australia/APAC, testing ATX-101 in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy. One phase II study on sarcoma (lipo and leiomyosarcoma) conducted as an Investigator Initiated Study by Columbia University Irving Medical Center evaluating ATX-101 as monotherapy.

Read the full text of the articles:

ATX-101, a cell-penetrating protein targeting PCNA, can be safely administered as intravenous infusion in patients and shows clinical activity in a Phase 1 study.

Lemech CR et al, 2022.

Oncogene volume 42, pages541–544 (2023)

ATX-101, a peptide targeting PCNA, has antitumor efficacy alone or in combination with radiotherapy in murine models of human glioblastoma.

Gravina GL et al, 2022.

Cancers. 2022, 14, 289.