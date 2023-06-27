Financial education about the stock market and the economy: Risk management: think about risks and understand the risks of an investment!

19
What is the risk of an investment? What is the risk of an ETF or an individual stock?
How is the risk of an investment measured and can it be measured at all?
In this episode we discuss a lecture by an American star investor on the topic “How to think about risk”.
Enjoy today’s podcast episode.
Get my best investment tips in your mailbox every week:
Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)
See also The performance of the demand side is sluggish, and the overall weak operation of chlorinated paraffins