Fincantieri retrains 5,500 workers on green and digital

Fincantieri and its subsidiaries Cetena and Isotta Fraschini Motori will retrain 5,500 green and digital workers through the New Skills Fund. In fact, the group has signed a series of trade union agreements with the Industrial Union of Rome with Fim, Fiom and Uilm to access the Fund for new skills (referred to in article 88 of the “Relaunch” Law Decree of 2020 and subsequent extensions).

Training for 375 thousand hours

The project envisages the involvement of managers, office workers and workers, for a total number of hours of remodulation of working hours of approximately 375,000 hours. In particular, the goal is to update and enhance the skills of workers to support and accelerate the ecological and digital transition processes, and consolidate the market position, as well as seize business opportunities in the sectors of interest.

The green and digital areas

The main areas of intervention of the training projects will be product and process innovation from a digital and green perspective, energy efficiency and the use of sustainable resources and the promotion of the circular economy. According to Fincantieri, the agreement “assumes strategic importance not only because it is linked to issues such as the digital and green transition, but also because it is strongly characterized by sustainability content, in line with the provisions of the recent company supplementary contract signed with Fim , Fiom and Uilm.

