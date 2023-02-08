Home Business Fineco, a record-breaking 2022: this is why the wedding with Mediobanca is postponed
Fineco, a record-breaking 2022: this is why the wedding with Mediobanca is postponed

by admin
Fineco, a record-breaking 2022: this is why the wedding with Mediobanca is postponed

Alessandro Foti, CEO of Fineco

Fineco: “record” 2022, profit at €428.8 million (+22.8%), revenues +17.8%

The growth of Fineco knows no bounds. Alessandro Foti, the CEO of the former offshoot of Unicredit, can uncork for a record balance closed with a net profit of 428.8 million (up 22.8%) and with revenues of 948 million (+17.8%). An extremely capitalized reality, with a Cet1 (the parameter on liquidity) at 20.8%. Fineco has also decided to distribute a dividend of €0.49 per share. Obviously, the stock took off and Fineco is now worth 10.5 billion on the stock market. Which means that today it represents the third financial institution in Italy, bigger than Mediobanca, Banco Bpm or Bper. Other trades, of course, but it’s definitely a sensation.

And Foti rejoices: “The strong growth of the bank during 2022 – he said – reflects the ability to Phinecus to adapt perfectly to the new scenario, managing to benefit both from the rise in interest rates and from the solid drive towards investments highlighted by customers also by the January collection data”.

“The transparent approach on the part of our consultants – he added – is in fact proving to be decisive in supporting the new trend that has emerged among savers, less influenced by volatility and more inclined than in the past to invest even in the most complex periods. Added to this is the growing contribution of Fineco Asset Management, capable of proposing solutions suited to the various market phases, and characterized by great efficiency and fair pricing. A picture completed by the significant results of the business linked to brokerage, now experiencing structural growth and which continues to increase its market share. Reasons that lead us to estimate solid growth also for the year that has just begun, as well as for the next ones”, he concluded.

