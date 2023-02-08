Home Health Open Data – Data – Phytosanitary
Health

Open Data – Data – Phytosanitary

Description:

The dataset contains the complete list of phytosanitary products authorized by the Ministry of Health, in particular:

  • Data relating to the plant protection product : Registration Number, Product Name, Registration Date, Authorization Expiration, Indication of Danger, Activity, Formulation, Parallel Imports, Products for Ornamental Plants, Active Substances contained.
  • Data relating to the owner company: Name and address of the registered and administrative office.

For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.

Subjects:

Food, Nutrition

Data format:

Alphanumeric data

Update frequency:

Weekly

Upload date:

11 maggio 2012

Last update date:

February 02, 2023

Metadata last modified date:

11 maggio 2012

Source:

Ministry of Health

Published through:

Organizational unit:

Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV

Official Name:

Permalink:

TAG:

