The dataset contains the complete list of phytosanitary products authorized by the Ministry of Health, in particular:

Data relating to the plant protection product : Registration Number, Product Name, Registration Date, Authorization Expiration, Indication of Danger, Activity, Formulation, Parallel Imports, Products for Ornamental Plants, Active Substances contained.

Data relating to the owner company: Name and address of the registered and administrative office.

For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.