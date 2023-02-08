4
The dataset contains the complete list of phytosanitary products authorized by the Ministry of Health, in particular:
- Data relating to the plant protection product : Registration Number, Product Name, Registration Date, Authorization Expiration, Indication of Danger, Activity, Formulation, Parallel Imports, Products for Ornamental Plants, Active Substances contained.
- Data relating to the owner company: Name and address of the registered and administrative office.
Food, Nutrition
Alphanumeric data
Weekly
11 maggio 2012
February 02, 2023
11 maggio 2012
Ministry of Health
Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV
