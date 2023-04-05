Finland joins NATO. This was announced by secretary Jens Stoltenberg

Historical moment for Finland. A few hours ago the elections which saw the Social Democrat’s premiership overturned Sanna Marin to the benefit of the Conservative Party of National Coalition (Ncp) led by Petteri Orpo. And now official entry into NATO. Finland thus becomes the 31st allied country of theNorth Atlantic organization born after the Second World War to guarantee the security, with military and political means, of the borders of 30 countries, 28 European and 2 American, from the threat of third countries.

“This is a historic week. Finland and its allies will be safer and our alliance will be stronger”. The announcement was made by the NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg during the Foreign Ministerial meeting currently underway in Brussels. “We will have one flag raising ceremony in the afternoon of April 4th“, which it is the “birthday of NATO”, since the Washington Treaty, or North Atlantic Treaty, was signed on April 4, 1949.

