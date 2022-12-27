Home Business Fintech, buy now-pay later also runs at Christmas
Business

Fintech, buy now-pay later also runs at Christmas

by admin
Fintech, buy now-pay later also runs at Christmas

The explosion occurred during the toughest phases of the pandemic : with the physical shops closed to stop the contagion, electronic commerce has broken record after record, and with it the “Buy now pay later” (Bnpl). The “buy now, pay later” method – which allows you to defer the payment of an asset in a few installments, without interest and without the need for preventive income assessments – is in fact one of the most effervescent frontiers in the fintech world. And it has catalysed the attention of great…

See also  Google Expands Hardware Lineup With Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Smartphones, New Pixel Watch - WSJ

You may also like

Mps, the ECB removes the ban on dividends...

Home Furnishing丨Roman Shares: Shareholder Kunzhong Yuanxin reduced 1,083,400...

Cars 2023, electric and many SUVs will monopolize...

From January to November, the profit structure of...

Stock index futures rose across the board, IF...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 27th. Chinese reopening boosts...

Redmi Watch 3 adds Bluetooth voice calls: answer...

Covid infections boom in China. Colossus funeral home...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures continue to strengthen...

The popularity of high-end liquor remains unabated, while...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy