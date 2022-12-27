Yangcheng Evening News reporter Wang Danyang, correspondents Xiao Mingkui, Zhou Hailong, and Lin Qing reported: Car owners who drive from Guangdong to Hunan, Hubei, Henan and other places have a new choice: a road connecting Guangdong and Hunan, parallel to the north and south of the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao Expressway A new traffic artery is here. On December 26, the opening ceremony of the second phase of Guanglian Expressway, the Guangzhou Huadu-Conghua section and the south section of the Guangzhou Conghua-Qingyuan Lianzhou Expressway Sanfengli Interchange, was held at the entrance of the Shiziling Tunnel. So far, the Guanglian Expressway has been fully opened to traffic, and the journey from Lianzhou to Guangzhou has been shortened from 3.5 hours to about 2 hours at the fastest.

Guanglian Expressway has a total length of about 237 kilometers, adopts two-way six-lane lanes, runs through Qingyuan Lianzhou City, Yangshan County, Yingde City, Fogang County and Guangzhou Conghua District, Huadu District, and Guangqing Expressway, Guangle Expressway and The Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao Expressway jointly forms four longitudinal expressway exit passages in the north of Guangzhou. Among them, the 199-kilometer north section of the Sanfengli Interchange of Guanglian Expressway has been opened to traffic by the end of 2021.

The second phase of Guanglian Expressway, which was opened to traffic this time, has a total length of about 38 kilometers. The starting point is located in Huadong Town, Huadu District, Guangzhou City, and it is connected to the Second Expressway of Guangzhou New Baiyun International Airport. There are 5 tunnels, 49% of which are bridges and tunnels. The whole line is designed as two-way 6-lane, with a design speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

“Compared with other north-south expressways in Guangdong, the terrain and geological conditions along the Guanglian Expressway are good, the line is straight, the altitude is low, and there are fewer disastrous weathers such as heavy fog and freezing, which greatly improves driving safety.” Peng Hongxin, Chief Engineer of Lian Project Company, introduced.

According to reports, after the opening of the second phase of Guanglian Expressway, driving from Guangzhou North to Guangzhou-Lianhe Expressway, you can drive from the Second Highway of the Airport, Daguang Expressway and Shanqian Tourist Avenue to the Shanqian Hub Interchange and transfer to Guanglian Expressway, all the way to In the north, leave the province at Lubian Town, Lianzhou, pass through Linlian Expressway in Hunan Province, enter Hunan, and then go to central areas such as Hubei and Henan.

The adjacent Qinglian Expressway has a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour, the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao Expressway and Erguang Expressway have a speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour, and the Guanglian Expressway has a speed limit of 120 kilometers per hour. In addition, after the Guanglian Expressway goes north and enters Hunan, the Xuguang Expressway connected to it is also a two-way 6-lane, which can achieve seamless connection and avoid the “embarrassment” of other expressways changing from 6-lane to 4-lane traffic.

The opening of the entire Guanglian Expressway will also benefit drivers who travel from south to north and from north to south. The truck driver, Mr. Chen, said that his car consumes 20 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers. After the opening of the second phase of Guanglian, he will take the Guanglian Expressway from Guangzhou Huadu to Hunan Chenzhou. Lift.

In the expressway network of Guangdong Province, Guanglian Expressway is the first ray of the overall layout of the expressway network of Guangdong Province “twelve vertical, eight horizontal, two rings and sixteen shoots” (provincial network number S1), and it is an important north exit highway and new highway in Guangzhou. The important distribution channel of Baiyun International Airport is of great significance to Guangdong to accelerate the formation of a “one core, one belt, one area” regional development pattern, deepen cooperation and win-win cooperation between Guangdong and Hunan, promote the in-depth development of tourism resources along the route, and help rural revitalization.