World

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo: Belgrade’s army on alert

BELGRADE – Tension worsens in Kosovo. The President of Serbia Aleksandr Vucic arranged the highest level of combat readiness for the armed forces. This was announced by Defense Minister Milos Vucevic.”The president of the Serbiaas commander-in-chief, has ordered that the Serbian armed forces be at the highest level of combat readiness, i.e. ready up to the level of having to use the potential supplied to the armed forces”, said Vucevic quoted by the Serbian press.

