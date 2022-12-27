Boxing Day of work for Apu Old Wild West, who are preparing Thursday’s away game for the quarter-final against Cantù at the PalaDesio. Yesterday the bianconeri underwent a double training session at the Benedetti sports hall, given the unavailability of the Carnera, used for the volleyball derby between Cda Talmassons and Itas Ceccarelli Martignacco.

COME AND GO

In addition to Federico Mussini, who left for Cento, Fabio Mian has also definitively left the APU. Moraro’s winger didn’t train with the team yesterday, he’s already in Scafati waiting to formalize the agreement with Givova where point guard Monaldi will come from. Curiosity, technically it’s not a swap because Mian has a contract with Apu for next season as well.

First session with teammates, however, for Alessandro Gentile. The player from Campania, after the bench for the honor of signing against Ferrara, is testing his physical condition after the long break but it is very difficult to think of using him in the cup with Cantù. Whoever has any hope of closing 2022 playing is Raphael Gaspardo, on the pitch yesterday with the group: if the heel pain doesn’t give a break, he will be in the game in Desio after missing the pre-Christmas match against Ferrara.

COUNTDOWN

For a Mian who is already ready in Campania there is a Monaldi ready to take the opposite path. The swap didn’t clear up before Christmas due to Scafati’s championship commitment yesterday, which saw the Aprilia playmaker on the bench for 40 minutes. Further indication of a deal already concluded, today could be the day of the official announcement of the double operation.

OTHER BUSINESS

After Monaldi’s entry into the APU, only one incoming shot will remain, to be exploited probably to reinforce the longs package. The market of Americans already approved or with a community passport is being probed, but the antennas are also focused on possible movements in Italian centres. Yesterday’s Serie A reiterated that Francesco Candussi is no longer at the center of the Verona project: zero minutes of use in Naples by coach Ramagli.

The Stings Mantova are called out of the negotiations having concluded for the return of Antonio Iannuzzi, outgoing from Juvi Cremona. Giovanni Pini, put out of the squad by Cantù, is a hypothesis for Fortitudo Bologna, where Paci and Biordi are now on the sidelines of the team.