Listen to the audio version of the article

After 100 hires in 2022, Moneyfarm launches a new plan to expand the workforce which will cover 50 resources in the Tech, Investment Advisory, Product and Marketing teams. The first 20 recruits will already take place in the first part of the year and will strengthen the perimeter which is currently made up of around 200 employees of 25 different nationalities. Of these, one in four is a woman. The increase in employment for fintech confirms the consolidation of the Moneyfarm business, which has 2.9 billion euro of assets under management and over 90,000 customers who use the “hybrid” service model used by Moneyfarm, which integrates technology and traditional consultancy, placing a consultant at the customer’s disposal throughout the investment process.

The culture of inclusion

Michela Bianchi, chief people and sustainability officer of Moneyfarm observes that «inclusivity, listening and flexibility are essential elements for the well-being of our talents, but also of the business. At Moneyfarm we are convinced that a corporate culture based on innovation and investment in human capital stimulates team creativity and productivity and represents a key development factor for the company. This is why we have always been committed to selecting our talents on the basis of inclusiveness criteria in terms of gender, age and background, and we promote a corporate welfare system that promotes the psycho-physical health and work-life balance of employees”.

The bonus of 1,000 euros

In this regard, for 2023 Moneyfarm is committed to maintaining hybrid working, guaranteeing all its resources the possibility of alternating between remote and face-to-face work. Furthermore, as a signal for the results obtained in 2022, in February Moneyfarm paid each employee an extraordinary gross contribution of one thousand euros, to deal with the surge in prices caused by inflation. “The recently allocated extraordinary bonus is meant to be a refreshment in this particular economic situation and also a concrete sign of gratitude for the commitment and excellent work done by all employees in a year of growth and challenges that is so important for us” continues Bianchi.

The welfare package

The award joins the numerous corporate welfare initiatives aimed at employee well-being, such as the mental coaching service, psychological support, sports activities during working hours during the quarterly wellness week and the choice to offer a paid day off in October on World Mental Health Day. Furthermore, for new parents, Moneyfarm guarantees the integration of 100% of a month of parental leave while, on the training front, it offers professional training courses and free foreign language courses, as well as a partial reimbursement to employees who decide to undertake university and master’s degree.