Alexia is considering putting her boots back on in a possible Champions League semifinal

The recovery from her injury is going from strength to strength and the soccer player wants to shorten deadlines

The sun rises for Alexia, finally. Lately, good news has returned to the life of the Blaugrana footballer. After almost eight months out due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, shined like a star in paris achieving his second consecutive ‘The Best’ and becoming the first player to do so. Just one day later, she gives us new happiness: according to the newspaper ARA, Alexia would be considering stepping on the pitch again in a hypothetical Champions League semifinal at the Camp Nou.

It seems a world has passed since that dark July 5, 2022, when the career of the best soccer player in the world was cut short just before the Eurocup. There he began a race against time to return to dressing short as soon as possible. The approximate recovery time for a woman with an anterior cruciate ligament injury is between 10 and 12 months, compared to 6 or 8 months for a man.

However, as ARA has learned, Alexia would be planning to step on the green again in the Champions League semifinal. If he Barça manages to prevail over Roma in the quarterfinal round, Mollet’s would have thought to return for the semifinal match at the Camp Nou, which is scheduled to end of april. In that case, Putellas would complete her recovery in nine months, a record in women’s football.

At the beginning of this month of February, the club disseminated the first images of Alexia training with the ball, where he made it clear that he has not lost his magic. According to sources of Barçato this day already he trains almost normally and a little less than two months would be enough to return to full fitness.