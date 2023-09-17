First Batch of Apple iPhone 15 Pro/Max Series Models Ready for Shipment, Expected Arrival on September 22

First Batch of Apple iPhone 15 Pro/Max Models Ready for Shipment, Expected Delivery on September 22

By IT Home | September 17, 2023 | 10:12:31

According to feedback from IT House netizens, the status of the first batch of iPhone 15 Pro series models has been updated to “ready for shipment” and is expected to be delivered on September 22. It is worth noting that the estimated delivery time for non-first-batch users ranges from October to November. Last year, some users received delivery earlier than expected, and there may be a similar situation this year.

IT House previously reported that the latest Geekbench running scores of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were released. The main frequency of the A17 Pro processor ranges from 3770MHz to 3777MHz, achieving a single-core score of 2999 and a multi-core score of 7779. @digitalchatstation said that calculated in this way, it is equivalent to an increase of about 13.5% for single-core and about 11% for multi-core.

It is understood that the four models of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available for pre-sale at 8 pm on September 15. The National Bank price starts from 5,999 yuan and will be officially released on September 22.

The pricing details for the iPhone 15 series models are as follows:

– iPhone 15:

– 128GB – 5,999 yuan

– 256GB – 6,999 yuan

– 512GB – 8,999 yuan

– iPhone 15 Plus:

– 128GB – 6,999 yuan

– 256GB – 7,999 yuan

– 512GB – 9,999 yuan

– iPhone 15 Pro:

– 128GB – 7,999 yuan

– 256GB – 8,999 yuan

– 512GB – 10,999 yuan

– 1TB – 12,999 yuan

– iPhone 15 Pro Max:

– 256GB – 9,999 yuan

– 512GB – 11,999 yuan

– 1TB – 13,999 yuan

All four iPhone 15 series models adopt a smart island design. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus use the industry’s first fused glass back panel, and the aluminum metal outer frame adopts a newly designed curved edge. They will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black colors. The bodies of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are made of aircraft-grade titanium and are available in four colors, namely black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and original color titanium.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are equipped with 6.1-inch/6.7-inch Super Retina XDR displays, equipped with A16 Bionic chip, 48-megapixel main camera (100% focus pixels, f1.6 aperture), and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (2x Zoom), and a USB-C interface.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are also equipped with 6.1-inch/6.7-inch Super Retina XDR displays, but support ProMotion adaptive refresh rate technology, up to 120Hz. The new machines are equipped with the A17 Pro processor, which comes with a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and 16-core neural network engine.

