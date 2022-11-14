The high-profile list of the first personal pension products has finally been unveiled. Recently, E Fund Fund, GF Fund, China Asset Management, Wells Fargo Fund, China Universal Fund, China Merchants Fund, Southern Asset Management, Bank of Communications Schroders Fund, ICBC Credit Suisse Fund, Harvest Fund, China Europe Fund, Dacheng Fund, Penghua Fund, Yinhua Fund Fund, Huaan Fund, Tianhong Fund, Invesco Great Wall Fund, Wanjia Fund, Ping An Fund, Bank of China Fund, CCB Fund, etc., more than 20 fund companies have announced that their products have completed adding Y shares of pension target funds. Nearly 40 product Y shares have been approved, and the release time to the public will be announced separately. This also means that my country’s first batch of personal pension products officially debuted.

The announcement shows that the first batch of personal pension products will implement a 50% discount on the management fee and custody fee of the new share. According to a public offering of a large fund in North China, the new shares are mainly to benefit investors in terms of fees and dividends, and to encourage long-term investment and long-term collection behavior. Bank of Communications Schroders Fund stated that the 50% discount rate will effectively stimulate the willingness of ordinary people to participate in personal pensions, and demonstrate the original intention of finance for the people. China Europe Fund also believes that in addition to encouraging long-term investment, the move is also aimed at preparing for inclusion in the list of individual pension funds in the future.

According to an insider, at present, a number of fund companies and Zhongdeng Company have completed the personal pension fund industry platform test, which has successfully passed the fund manager test. related preparations. The bank is also completing the finishing work of the system transformation, and has also communicated the rules of channel personal pension products into the pool and the way of business development.