Yongzhou Daily News (all media reporter Wu Lin) On the afternoon of November 12, Chen Ailin, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, went to Lingling to investigate the epidemic prevention and control work in colleges and universities. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on November 10, and resolutely implement the twenty-point measures of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council to further optimize the prevention and control work. Take teachers and students as the foundation, and do a good job of prevention and control with heart and emotion. Continuously improve the scientific and precise level of epidemic prevention and control, serve all students with heart and emotion, jointly win the battle of epidemic prevention and control, and effectively maintain the health and safety of teachers and students. Deputy Mayor Xiao Zhibin and Secretary-General of the Municipal Government Qi Aishe attended.

Chen Ailin went to Hunan Institute of Science and Technology, Yongzhou Vocational and Technical College, and Yongzhou Teachers College to learn more about the school’s epidemic prevention and control, campus management, students’ study and life, and material supply, etc., and to provide schools and staff with epidemic prevention and control and support. The city’s epidemic prevention bureau expresses its gratitude. Chen Ailin pointed out that colleges and universities are the focus of epidemic prevention and control, and campus epidemic prevention and control must be both strict and flexible. It is necessary to adhere to scientific and precise epidemic prevention, resolutely defend the position, strictly prevent the epidemic from entering the campus, and take practical actions to promote the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Chen Ailin emphasized that it is necessary to uphold life first, focus on teachers and students, and do a good job of prevention and control with heart and emotion. It is necessary to scientifically and accurately arrange teaching work, reduce the impact of the epidemic on the normal order of education and teaching, and prevent excessive epidemic prevention and “layers of overweight”, which affect the life, study and work of teachers and students. It is necessary to strictly follow the requirements of the 20 measures and make preparations for the resumption of school and classes in an orderly manner. Head teachers and counselors should go to the front line, grasp the dynamics of students in real time, respond to and properly solve the problems reported by students, and do a good job in helping students with family difficulties and psychological counseling during the epidemic prevention and control period. It is necessary to optimize campus services, do a good job in the reserve of anti-epidemic materials, and effectively ensure the supply of campus living materials, anti-epidemic materials and teaching materials. It is necessary to strictly implement territorial management responsibilities, departmental supervision responsibilities, and school main responsibilities, and jointly build a strict line of defense for epidemic prevention and control.