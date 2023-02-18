On the night of February 17, “What will happen if you don’t pay the five insurances and one housing fund” suddenly jumped to the top of the Weibo hot search list, and until the morning of the 18th, it remained at the top of the hot search list. Netizens suddenly discovered that, judging from the tone of official media reports, the “five insurances and one housing fund” may be the CCP’s Achilles heel. If the public refuses to pay the “five insurances and one housing fund”, the CCP system will collapse immediately!

On the evening of February 17, “What will happen if you don’t pay five insurances and one housing fund” topped the Weibo hot search list:

On the morning of February 18, “What will happen if you don’t pay the five social insurances and one housing fund” was still at the top of the Weibo hot search list:

Netizens summed up the government’s so-called “five insurances and one housing fund”:

“Five insurances and one housing fund: medical insurance, endowment insurance, unemployment insurance, industrial injury insurance, maternity insurance, and housing provident fund. Among them, medical insurance includes commercial insurance; endowment insurance can be replaced by investment; the premise of unemployment insurance is that you have a job and then lose it , and the actual monthly payment is very little; work injury insurance is the same as medical insurance; the remaining two are useless to the last generation who don’t buy a house.”

“What will happen if you don’t pay the five insurances and one housing fund?” The CCP replied in the official media report: “If you don’t pay the ‘five insurances and one housing fund’, you have to pay for the registration, examination, and medicine at the hospital. If you are injured during work, there is no work-related injury. Subsidies, no maternity allowance for childbirth, no low-interest loans for buying a house, no pension for retirement, all relying on personal savings. In fact, it is illegal for a company not to pay its employees “five insurances and one housing fund”, and the administrative department can impose administrative penalties accordingly , and can also order the company to make up the payment, and after the payment is completed, the employee can still enjoy the rights and interests of a social person.”

According to the CCP’s official media, if there is no “five insurances and one housing fund”, it seems that this person is a “social dead person”.

However, the comments of netizens below are very eye-catching. They seem to have seen through the tricks of the CCP, fearing that the public will refuse to pay the “five insurances and one housing fund”:

Recently, tens of thousands of elderly people in Wuhan took to the streets to protest the new medical insurance regulations. Netizens disclosed the information about the “Central Health Bureau’s appropriation”, which shocked the public, and after being shocked, they immediately understood a lot.

The people of Wuhan deeply understand the impermanence of the CCP’s policies, and they no longer believe in the so-called “five insurances and one housing fund” in the CCP system:

“Have you ever sought the public’s collective consent to compress the medical insurance personal account? Have you sought the public’s collective consent to delay retirement? If you don’t let the public fully discuss it, you can reduce the return of the medical insurance personal account without the public’s collective consent, and you can postpone the payment of pensions. How can people believe that the five social insurances and one housing fund they pay will eventually be used on themselves? In a society that has just completed industrialization, as the economy slows down, the contradictions that were concealed by rapid growth in the past have concentratedly exploded.”

More netizens said that they have seen it very openly:

“Social security increases every year. Why should I use my money to support those who have retired high? If you don’t pay it, you won’t pay it. Anyway, we will retire at 65, maybe 75.”

“I won’t talk about pension insurance. Everyone has come to their senses. If you postpone your retirement age, you don’t know how long you can live. I will talk about maternity insurance. Once it is stopped, it will be useless for a few years. However, the age of marriage and childbearing Do you want to talk about the employment environment for women? I got married at 28, and had to change jobs and cities for my family. I can’t find a job anymore. I can’t find a job within a year. This is understandable when I say it clearly, and some of them just pass. You, no matter how suitable you are for this position.”

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.