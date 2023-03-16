External content not available

The same applies here: European banks pay even higher interest rates. You get the highest interest rate of 2.5 percent from the J&T direct bank from the Czech Republic. But fintechs are also getting into the business. At Neobroker Trade Republic you will receive 2.0 percent interest on your clearing account.

You should be careful with so-called lure offers, which are aimed particularly at new customers. Many banks advertise their money market accounts with high interest rates, but they are only guaranteed for a few months. However, if you are willing to switch accounts more frequently, you can still benefit from the interest rates. The Openbank from Spain, for example, pays a whopping 2.55 percent on the call money for six months.

Not all savers will benefit from the turnaround in interest rates

"So the interest rate rally is continuing at full speed," says Maier. But as the current evaluation shows, not all savers benefit from rising interest rates. "Especially with most of your regional banks, customers often still get nothing. Almost half of all savings banks (45 percent) and the regional cooperative banks (48 percent) still do not offer any interest on the call money account." Changing banks could therefore be worthwhile.

Fixed-term deposits are once again a good and, above all, safe investment option for risk-averse savers. However, you should note that you cannot access your assets during the investment period, or only for a high fee that wipes out your interest gains.

Daily money or fixed deposit?

If you want to access your money quickly, you should opt for a money market account. Here you can usually transfer money to your checking account within one day – without any fees. Nevertheless, you benefit from interest rates that have risen again.

In Germany you can collect 1.6 percent interest at Akbank. The Bank of Scotland, based in Berlin, still pays you 1.5 percent interest.

The same applies here: European banks pay even higher interest rates. You get the highest interest rate of 2.5 percent from the J&T direct bank from the Czech Republic. But fintechs are also getting into the business. At Neobroker Trade Republic you will receive 2.0 percent interest on your clearing account.

You should be careful with so-called lure offers, which are aimed particularly at new customers. Many banks advertise their money market accounts with high interest rates, but they are only guaranteed for a few months. However, if you are willing to switch accounts more frequently, you can still benefit from the interest rates. The Openbank from Spain, for example, pays a whopping 2.55 percent on the call money for six months.

Not all savers will benefit from the turnaround in interest rates

“So the interest rate rally is continuing at full speed,” says Maier. But as the current evaluation shows, not all savers benefit from rising interest rates. “Especially with most of your regional banks, customers often still get nothing. Almost half of all savings banks (45 percent) and the regional cooperative banks (48 percent) still do not offer any interest on the call money account.” Changing banks could therefore be worthwhile.

In other European countries you even get 3.35 percent interest for a one-year fixed deposit. The Banca Sistema pays you from Italy.

Fixed-term deposits are once again a good and, above all, safe investment option for risk-averse savers. However, you should note that you cannot access your assets during the investment period, or only for a high fee that wipes out your interest gains.

Daily money or fixed deposit?

If you want to access your money quickly, you should opt for a money market account. Here you can usually transfer money to your checking account within one day – without any fees. Nevertheless, you benefit from interest rates that have risen again.

In Germany you can collect 1.6 percent interest at Akbank. The Bank of Scotland, based in Berlin, still pays you 1.5 percent interest.

The same applies here: European banks pay even higher interest rates. You get the highest interest rate of 2.5 percent from the J&T direct bank from the Czech Republic. But fintechs are also getting into the business. At Neobroker Trade Republic you will receive 2.0 percent interest on your clearing account.

You should be careful with so-called lure offers, which are aimed particularly at new customers. Many banks advertise their money market accounts with high interest rates, but they are only guaranteed for a few months. However, if you are willing to switch accounts more frequently, you can still benefit from the interest rates. The Openbank from Spain, for example, pays a whopping 2.55 percent on the call money for six months.

Not all savers will benefit from the turnaround in interest rates

“So the interest rate rally is continuing at full speed,” says Maier. But as the current evaluation shows, not all savers benefit from rising interest rates. “Especially with most of your regional banks, customers often still get nothing. Almost half of all savings banks (45 percent) and the regional cooperative banks (48 percent) still do not offer any interest on the call money account.” Changing banks could therefore be worthwhile.

If, on the other hand, you can only invest your savings for one year, you will receive slightly lower interest rates. Nevertheless, the interest rate is still over three percent. Two banks in Germany pay exactly 3.0 percent, Akf Bank and Bank11.

In other European countries you even get 3.35 percent interest for a one-year fixed deposit. The Banca Sistema pays you from Italy.

Fixed-term deposits are once again a good and, above all, safe investment option for risk-averse savers. However, you should note that you cannot access your assets during the investment period, or only for a high fee that wipes out your interest gains.

Daily money or fixed deposit?

If you want to access your money quickly, you should opt for a money market account. Here you can usually transfer money to your checking account within one day – without any fees. Nevertheless, you benefit from interest rates that have risen again.

In Germany you can collect 1.6 percent interest at Akbank. The Bank of Scotland, based in Berlin, still pays you 1.5 percent interest.

The same applies here: European banks pay even higher interest rates. You get the highest interest rate of 2.5 percent from the J&T direct bank from the Czech Republic. But fintechs are also getting into the business. At Neobroker Trade Republic you will receive 2.0 percent interest on your clearing account.

You should be careful with so-called lure offers, which are aimed particularly at new customers. Many banks advertise their money market accounts with high interest rates, but they are only guaranteed for a few months. However, if you are willing to switch accounts more frequently, you can still benefit from the interest rates. The Openbank from Spain, for example, pays a whopping 2.55 percent on the call money for six months.

Not all savers will benefit from the turnaround in interest rates

“So the interest rate rally is continuing at full speed,” says Maier. But as the current evaluation shows, not all savers benefit from rising interest rates. “Especially with most of your regional banks, customers often still get nothing. Almost half of all savings banks (45 percent) and the regional cooperative banks (48 percent) still do not offer any interest on the call money account.” Changing banks could therefore be worthwhile.

Savers who are willing to invest their money in other European countries can get even slightly higher interest rates. Here, the BluOr Bank from Latvia pays 3.51 percent, the highest interest rate for two-year fixed deposits in Europe.

Over 3 percent interest on a one-year fixed deposit

By the way, with banks in Europe you benefit from the European deposit insurance, which covers up to 100,000 euros – per bank.

If, on the other hand, you can only invest your savings for one year, you will receive slightly lower interest rates. Nevertheless, the interest rate is still over three percent. Two banks in Germany pay exactly 3.0 percent, Akf Bank and Bank11.

In other European countries you even get 3.35 percent interest for a one-year fixed deposit. The Banca Sistema pays you from Italy.

Fixed-term deposits are once again a good and, above all, safe investment option for risk-averse savers. However, you should note that you cannot access your assets during the investment period, or only for a high fee that wipes out your interest gains.

Daily money or fixed deposit?

If you want to access your money quickly, you should opt for a money market account. Here you can usually transfer money to your checking account within one day – without any fees. Nevertheless, you benefit from interest rates that have risen again.

In Germany you can collect 1.6 percent interest at Akbank. The Bank of Scotland, based in Berlin, still pays you 1.5 percent interest.

The same applies here: European banks pay even higher interest rates. You get the highest interest rate of 2.5 percent from the J&T direct bank from the Czech Republic. But fintechs are also getting into the business. At Neobroker Trade Republic you will receive 2.0 percent interest on your clearing account.

You should be careful with so-called lure offers, which are aimed particularly at new customers. Many banks advertise their money market accounts with high interest rates, but they are only guaranteed for a few months. However, if you are willing to switch accounts more frequently, you can still benefit from the interest rates. The Openbank from Spain, for example, pays a whopping 2.55 percent on the call money for six months.

Not all savers will benefit from the turnaround in interest rates

“So the interest rate rally is continuing at full speed,” says Maier. But as the current evaluation shows, not all savers benefit from rising interest rates. “Especially with most of your regional banks, customers often still get nothing. Almost half of all savings banks (45 percent) and the regional cooperative banks (48 percent) still do not offer any interest on the call money account.” Changing banks could therefore be worthwhile.

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates again. The key interest rate is now 3.5 percent. Getty Images, Collage: Dominik Schmitt The European Central Bank hiked interest rates again on Wednesday. But which bank currently pays the highest interest rates for fixed-term deposits and call money? A monthly evaluation of the comparison platform Verivox for Business Insider shows: Up to 3.4 percent are now possible for a two-year fixed deposit. At least 2.5 percent for call money. Read here which banks in Germany and Europe have the best conditions. The European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates again on Wednesday. It is now at 3.5 percent. This means that the ECB is not slowing down its rate turnaround. Savers who rely on call money and fixed-term deposits are already benefiting from the last few steps. This is shown by the monthly evaluation of bank interest rates in Europe and Germany by the comparison portal Verivox for Business Insider. Interest rates are increasing at a rapid pace According to Oliver Maier, Managing Director of Verivox Finanzvergleich GmbH, anyone who invests their money in a fixed-term deposit for two years in Germany can earn up to 3.4 percent interest per year. "For comparison: at the beginning of August, i.e. immediately after the first ECB interest rate hike, top German banks paid interest rates of 1.50 percent, which was not even half as high," he says. Grenke Bank from Baden-Baden pays you 3.4 percent interest and thus the highest interest rate in Germany on a two-year fixed deposit. "Anyone who invests EUR 10,000 at this interest rate can look forward to interest income of EUR 692 over the entire term," calculates Maier.

Savers who are willing to invest their money in other European countries can get even slightly higher interest rates. Here, the BluOr Bank from Latvia pays 3.51 percent, the highest interest rate for two-year fixed deposits in Europe.

Over 3 percent interest on a one-year fixed deposit

By the way, with banks in Europe you benefit from the European deposit insurance, which covers up to 100,000 euros – per bank.

If, on the other hand, you can only invest your savings for one year, you will receive slightly lower interest rates. Nevertheless, the interest rate is still over three percent. Two banks in Germany pay exactly 3.0 percent, Akf Bank and Bank11.

In other European countries you even get 3.35 percent interest for a one-year fixed deposit. The Banca Sistema pays you from Italy.

Fixed-term deposits are once again a good and, above all, safe investment option for risk-averse savers. However, you should note that you cannot access your assets during the investment period, or only for a high fee that wipes out your interest gains.

Daily money or fixed deposit?

If you want to access your money quickly, you should opt for a money market account. Here you can usually transfer money to your checking account within one day – without any fees. Nevertheless, you benefit from interest rates that have risen again.

In Germany you can collect 1.6 percent interest at Akbank. The Bank of Scotland, based in Berlin, still pays you 1.5 percent interest.

The same applies here: European banks pay even higher interest rates. You get the highest interest rate of 2.5 percent from the J&T direct bank from the Czech Republic. But fintechs are also getting into the business. At Neobroker Trade Republic you will receive 2.0 percent interest on your clearing account.

You should be careful with so-called lure offers, which are aimed particularly at new customers. Many banks advertise their money market accounts with high interest rates, but they are only guaranteed for a few months. However, if you are willing to switch accounts more frequently, you can still benefit from the interest rates. The Openbank from Spain, for example, pays a whopping 2.55 percent on the call money for six months.

Not all savers will benefit from the turnaround in interest rates

“So the interest rate rally is continuing at full speed,” says Maier. But as the current evaluation shows, not all savers benefit from rising interest rates. “Especially with most of your regional banks, customers often still get nothing. Almost half of all savings banks (45 percent) and the regional cooperative banks (48 percent) still do not offer any interest on the call money account.” Changing banks could therefore be worthwhile.

