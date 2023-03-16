Nikola Rokvić told about his path to a healthy life and revealed that he feels great today, and his goal is to motivate all those who suffer from the same pain.

Source: Instagram/nikolarokvic

“We fight for health while we are young! That’s when we keep it, store it for the later period of life… 2021 was very stressful for me, my father’s illness, the fight for a year with a vicious enemy, it also affected me that I didn’t have the will to train, nor to really lead a lot of food bills… At one point I reached 110 kg! Fatigue, lethargy, drowsiness…”, wrote Nikola Rokvić on Instagram.

“At the end of October 2021, I started with kick box training, 4 times a week… I combined it with running, which I don’t recommend now from this perspective, because too much cardio and high-intensity training and heart rate burns the hard-earned muscle… A balanced diet, with a lot of mistakes, but well, I started… From time to time I took short breaks, trips, performances, I didn’t have the most serious approach until the 1st. September 2022 when I start with the coach who introduces me to a nutrition program and strength training! Metabolism is a miracle when it is directed in the right direction and when it is started in the right way! I weigh 93 kilos! I lost over 20 cm in waist circumference! I feel like a new man!“, said the singer and motivated others:

“It’s time to get moving, serious changes are possible in a few months that will bring you many benefits, primarily health, but also enthusiasm for new victories in life“.

(WORLD)