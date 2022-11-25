Home Business Flash Markets – 25.11.2022 – FinanzaOnline
Flash Markets – 25.11.2022 – FinanzaOnline

by admin
  • Conduction

    Giovanni Picone, Certificates & Derivatives

  • Connected guests

    Nevia Gregorini, BNP Paribas

Appointment with Special Flash Marketsthe transmission in collaboration with BNP Paribas CIB takes stock of the hottest market news, market movers and most interesting headlines. Leads John Piconeanalyst.

