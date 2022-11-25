Appointment with Special Flash Marketsthe transmission in collaboration with BNP Paribas CIB takes stock of the hottest market news, market movers and most interesting headlines. Leads John Piconeanalyst.
Giovanni Picone, Certificates & Derivatives
Nevia Gregorini, BNP Paribas
Appointment with Special Flash Marketsthe transmission in collaboration with BNP Paribas CIB takes stock of the hottest market news, market movers and most interesting headlines. Leads John Piconeanalyst.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More