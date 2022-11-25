Luohe Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-rural Development held a party group (expanded) meeting to re-arrange, re-deploy, and advance safety production work

On the afternoon of November 23, the Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development held a party group (expanded) meeting to quickly implement the spirit of the national, provincial and city-wide video conference on production safety. Shu Chang, secretary of the party group and director of the Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, presided over and delivered a speech. Members of the Bureau’s leadership team attended the meeting. Comrades in charge of relevant departments of the bureau and relevant units of the bureau attended the meeting.

The meeting heard the work safety report in 2022, and re-arranged, re-deployed, and advanced the work related to safety production in the housing construction field in our city.

Shu Chang pointed out that the whole system should deeply learn the lessons of recent accidents inside and outside the province, attach great importance to the current safety production situation, and earnestly do a good job in the safety production work in the housing construction field.

With regard to the safety production work in the housing construction field, Shu Chang emphasized five aspects:

One is to consolidate responsibility.It is necessary to deeply reflect on the deficiencies in the work, clearly understand the current situation of safe production, and resolutely prevent and resolve key areas in the field of housing and construction. Who is responsible” and other principles, clarify regulatory responsibilities, consolidate the main responsibility of enterprises, and implement industry regulatory responsibilities.

The second is to keep an eye on the risks of key positions and key links.Strengthen the construction safety supervision of construction projects, especially the safety management of dangerous large-scale projects such as lifting machinery, deep foundation pits, and high formwork, take good fire safety precautions, strengthen safety education and training for personnel entering the site, and resolutely curb The occurrence of relatively large accidents; do a good job in the fire safety management of high-rise buildings, electrical fires, charging with flying wires, fire safety passages, etc., and urge all property companies to implement comprehensive safety production management measures; strengthen the hidden dangers of self-built houses “Looking back”, guide the housing and construction departments of the counties and districts to strengthen supervision and inspection, and do a good job of classifying and rectifying the hidden dangers of the houses. The reinforcement that should be reinforced, the demolition that should be demolished, the punishment that should be punished, and various safety management measures should be carefully grasped. Real, catch in place.

The third is to improve and improve the system.Taking the construction of the dual prevention system as the starting point, promote the continuous improvement of the safety management system, and regularly organize construction, property management and other personnel to conduct regular safety production publicity and training by category. Do a good job in all aspects of safety production.

The fourth is to earnestly carry out hidden danger investigation and rectification.Strengthen the investigation of daily safety hazards, strictly implement the fire safety inspection of high-rise buildings, continue to carry out the investigation and rectification of safety hazards in construction, property communities, and self-built houses, consolidate the responsibility for rectification of hidden dangers, and focus on organizing “review” on the rectification of various hidden dangers to ensure safety Hidden dangers are dynamically cleared and rectified in place.

The fifth is to increase the responsibility for law enforcement and punishment.In accordance with the working principles of “Double Random, One Open” and “Four Nos, Two Straights”, increase the frequency of open and unannounced visits, and punish companies that have found various violations of laws and regulations and repeated investigations and repeated violations, and earnestly guard the red line of safety production .