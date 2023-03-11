It is best to return the backrest to the upright position for the meal. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Business Insider asked six flight attendants for their thoughts on controversial on-plane etiquette. The majority said it was perfectly fine to recline the seat, especially on longer flights. Almost everyone agreed on one point: you shouldn’t take off your shoes on a plane.

Now that everyone is flying again, it’s time to revisit one of the most divisive debates in the world of travel: Can you recline the seat on an airplane or not?

A disturbing rise in incidents of unruly passengers linked to the legroom issue in the industry means reclining the seat can risk a kick in the back or an airborne argument – ​​and the internet is at odds over who’s right .

But if there’s anyone who can settle this age-old debate, it’s the flight attendants.

Five out of six flight attendants surveyed by Business Insider agree: You have the right to sit back. Some of them have chosen to remain anonymous or not to give their airline’s name due to their employer’s media policy. But Business Insider has reviewed their positions.

“It’s definitely not rude to recline your seat,” said flight attendant Andrew Kothlow of the blog „Two Guys on a Plane“ To Business Insider, “Personally, I find it rude to think that a person isn’t trying to make themselves as comfortable as possible when they can — especially on a long flight.”

“While I understand that there are certain circumstances in which a passenger may want the seat in front of them in an upright position, for example while having a meal, I think in general passengers should be able to use the functions of the seat they paid for,” said Kothlow’s partner Rich Henderson, who is also a flight attendant for a major US airline. And further: “Telling a passenger that they cannot adjust their seat is like forbidding them to use their tray table.”

All but one Delta flight attendant said reclining was perfectly acceptable practice on the plane.

“In first class it’s not rude to recline because there’s room for it, but in the main cabin it’s rude to recline,” this flight attendant told Business Insider, “I think partially reclined seats are fine .”

Leysha Perez, a regional flight attendant, offers a trade-off for those out there: “If you want to recline, return your seat to the upright position at least during mealtimes.”

“When you’re eating, you’re sitting up anyway, so it would be good etiquette to raise your back while you’re eating,” Perez says.

“Leave your shoes on for heaven’s sake”

But the habit flight attendants were more worried about was that of their barefoot customers — and with good reason.

“I’ve seen passengers walking around the plane without shoes,” Perez said, “sometimes you don’t see water on the floor of the toilet, but rather bodily fluids that you then walk around with.”

“For heaven’s sake, leave your shoes on,” a flight attendant for a major US airline told Business Insider, “walking around the plane barefoot or with socks on is disgusting.”

As for other hygiene considerations for your travels, the Delta flight attendant said it’s wise to shower and put on deodorant before your flight — but he recommends being sparing with perfume.

In addition to wearing shoes, several flight attendants advise their passengers to dress in layers, as the cabin can get chilly and not all planes have blankets.

“Dress for the journey, not the destination,” Henderson said, “whether you’re going to the Swiss Alps or the Caribbean, you should wear clothing that you can layer for different climates.”

“It drives us nuts when people get on a plane in shorts and tank tops and then complain it’s too cold,” added another flight attendant.

Though the golden days of traveling in suits and dresses are long gone, several flight attendants advised against wearing overly casual or inappropriate clothing, such as swimsuits or see-through beach robes.

“Leave your pajamas at home,” Henderson told Business Insider, “you never know who you might run into when you travel.”

