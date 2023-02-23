Home Business Florence, the increase in the tourist tax alarms hoteliers
Business

Florence, the increase in the tourist tax alarms hoteliers

by admin
Florence, the increase in the tourist tax alarms hoteliers

“The alternative was to raise taxes on residents.” Thus the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, justified the increases in the tourist tax launched a day ago by his council, linked to the classification of accommodation facilities: overnight stays in a 5-star hotel (which had been closed for 11 years) go from 5 at 8 euros, undergoing the largest increase, +60%; that in the 4-star hotels rises from 4.90 to 7 euros (+43%); three-star hotels rise from 4.5 to 6 euros per night (+34%); the two stars pass from 4 to 4.5 euros; one-star hotels from 3 to 3.5 euros. Increases also for non-hotel establishments (from 4 to 5.5 euros per night) and for period residences (from 4.90 to 7 euros).

“In this way Florence becomes the most expensive tourist city in Italy”, protested the hoteliers of Confindustria, Federalberghi and Confesercenti, asking for different modulations in high and low season. But the only exemption that the Municipality seems willing to grant concerns business visitors: upon reaching seven nights in a year (even non-consecutive and even in different structures) they will no longer pay the tourist tax, thanks to a change in the municipal regulation which will be approved by the Council at the end of March. The increases will be effective from April 1st, and this was the other reason for the clash with the hoteliers who complain that they have already sold the rooms at the prices in force up to now, and would have liked more time to adapt.

The risk, they explain, is to push tourists, especially those arriving in groups, to stay outside Florence, where the tourist tax is lower. The councilor for the budget, Giovanni Bettarini, throws water on the fire: «Florence is the city where hotel prices increased the most last summer, +38.5% compared to 2021, I don’t think hoteliers will have problems to apply increases in the tourist tax”. Increases that will help the Municipality to “close” the 2023 budget, thanks to the prospect of collecting 15 million euros more (and 20 million more in 2024). Once fully operational, the Florentine revenues provided for by the tourist tax, with the return of tourism to pre-Covid levels of over 10 million overnight stays a year, will exceed 77 million euros.

You may also like

Rete Tim, table underway between Cdp, Kkr and...

AudiPress, newspaper readers grow (+7.1%). But only digital

Sunak like Johnson, one partying and one shopping....

US labor market: claims for unemployment benefits at...

Commodities: Global X explains why to invest

Audio-video, Confindustria Bergamo chooses Jabra – Il Sole...

Resolution 26 of 02/15/2023 – Establishment of the...

Resolution 27 of 02/15/2023 – Establishment of the...

Companies, from the CDM ok to the incentive...

Crt Foundation, a third candidate appears in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy