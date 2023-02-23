Home World Florinel Coman, charged by prosecutors
Florinel Coman, charged by prosecutors

Florinel Coman, the FCSB player, was charged in the case opened by prosecutors for driving without a license, an act that happened two years ago.

Florinel Coman was stopped by the Traffic Police, on February 22, 2021, on the A2 Highway after the radar indicated that the car driven by the footballer was traveling at a speed of 165 kilometers per hour.

The youth international presented the police with an “international permit” issued by the Ukrainian authorities. However, the agents found that, in fact, the attacker does not have a driver’s license for any category, although the document presented by the athlete listed categories A, B and BE.

As a result, Florinel Coman chose a criminal case for driving without a license. “On 22.02.2021, at around 5:25 p.m., on the A2, km 75, direction Constanța towards Bucharest, the radar device recorded the car brand… traveling at a speed of 165 km/h. with no. …. There were two people in the car, and after establishing the identity, it was established that the driver’s name is COMAN FLORINEL Teodor, 22 years old, from the municipality of Brăila, football player. He presented to the control a document similar to an international driver’s license, without being able to prove the possession of any national driver’s license. From the checks, it was established that he does not possess a driving license for any category of vehicle. In the case, a criminal file was drawn up for driving a vehicle without a driver’s license, and the document presented to the control was lifted in order to continue the investigations”, the Police statement states.

According to the law – PENAL CODE – “Driving on public roads a motor vehicle or a tram by a person who does not possess a driving license is punishable by imprisonment from one to 5 years”. Thus, if he is found guilty, Florinel Coman could end his career as a professional footballer very quickly.

Photo source: sports

