2023 of the Red Arrow kicks off with the third edition of the Cup of the Alps by 1000 Miglia, the winter regularity competition which will also be valid for the Italian Great Events Championship. There will be 76 cars at the start which, in the 1,100 kilometers of the route, will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the spectacle of the territories, the localities, the most demanding passes and the majesty of the peaks. Italy will be present with 19 crews, Belgium with 16, Germany with 14 and, to follow, Holland, Switzerland, Spain, Israel, Poland, USA and United Kingdom. A 1927 Bugatti T 37 A and a 1927 Lancia Lambda Casaro VII Series stand out among the pre-war cars, while there will be numerous post-war Porsche 911s. The competing cars will compete for victory in 7 Stamp Checks, 11 Time Checks, 90 Timed Trials and 10 Average Trials with 60 Secret Measurements in 4 days. Trophies named after St. Moritz, Innsbruck, Bressanone and Bormio will be awarded along the route and the Vredestein Trophy will be awarded on the snowpack in the Montebello quarry.

The Brescian prologue to the race will be a tribute to the city: at 11 on Wednesday 1 March the “Bergamo Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023” Trophy will start, a block of Timed Trials on the street circuit. In the late afternoon the official start will take place in Tirano and, after the night crossing of the Bernina pass, the first stage will end in Switzerland, in the center of Saint Moritz. Three nations on the second day: return to Italy and passage to Lake Resia, transit to Germany with the Fernpass pass and arrival in Austria, in the heart of Innsbruck. The Brenner Pass brings the third stage back to Italy: passage in front of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, stop at Lake Misurina and Control Stamp in Cortina before tackling the peaks and passes of the Dolomites and ending in Tyrol, in Bressanone. The last stage will wind through the Sciliar-Catinaccio Natural Park, Lake Carezza, Passo della Mendola and Passo del Tonale before reaching the final finish line in Bormio. Guarantee of acceptance at the 1000 Miglia 2024 for the winners of the absolute, general Media, category and prologue classifications.