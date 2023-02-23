In a context of high international tension which also affects the cybersicurezza the European Commission he forbade TikTok on smartphones and tablets of its staff. The Commission’s internal management body has indeed decided to suspend the use of the TikTok application on its company devices and on personal devices registered in the Commission’s service for mobile devices.

This measure – explains a note from Brussels – aims to protect the Commission from cybersecurity threats and actions that can be exploited for cyber attacks against the Commission’s corporate environment. Attention remains high on all platforms social: Brussels has indicated that it will constantly review developments related to the security of the others social apps.

TikTok, stop on Commission cellphones

The measure is in line with the Commission’s strict internal cybersecurity policies governing the use of mobile devices for work-related communications. It integrates the recommendations that the Commission has been addressing for some time to its staff so that they apply best practices in the use of social platforms and are particularly sensitive to IT risks during their daily work.

“The Commission is committed to ensuring that its staff are adequately protected against cyber threats and incidents, which assume increasing proportions. It is therefore our duty to respond as quickly as possible to potential IT alarms”, reads the note from the European executive, which clarifies: “Today’s suspension is an internal decision of the institution and is strictly limited to the use of devices registered in its mobile service.”

The proposed “ban” in the US

Europe is thus intervening on an issue already raised in the United States, which has long been engaged in a battle against some Chinese companies accused of representing a risk to national security. Last December the Florida Senator Marco Rubio and two Congressmen Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher and Illinois Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthithey signed a bipartisan bill to prevent the social network from fully operating in the United States. The law would also impose a halt to all transactions in the US by social media companies that are based or substantially influenced by foreign countries such as Russia and China.

The proposal follows approval by the Senate, awaiting scrutiny by the House of Representatives before moving on to the president Joe Bidenof a bill which provides, more specifically, to prevent federal employees from using the Chinese app on government-owned devices.

The The popular short video app has already run for cover by offering the US government remedies that allow it to remain under the ownership of ByteDance and operate in the States. According to reports from confidential sources a Cnbc.com, TikTok has offered to submit to increased scrutiny from the US government and Oracle, which already supplies it with some of the technology. They will also be opened centers managed by independent supervisors to guarantee the transparency of the app.

For three years TikTok has reassured the US government that its activity does not pose a danger to national security, that the contents of the platform cannot be manipulated by the Chinese Communist Party and that the personal data of American citizens does not end up in the hands of Beijing authorities.

The position of Italy

Last January, the Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for technological innovation, Alessio Buttimet the representatives of the tricolor branch of ByteDance, owned by TikTok. He also attended the meeting the Board of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data in the people of Pasquale Stanzione, Ginevra Cerrina Feroni, Agostino Ghiglia and Guido Scorza.

During the meeting, the related issues were explored to the transfer of user data to third countries, in particular Chinait is not how to verify the age of users present on the video sharing platform. TikTok has confirmed its willingness di comply with European regulations on privacy and the commitment to intensify collaboration with Italian institutions.

