Florida Man Wins One Million Dollars in Lottery Scratch-Off Game

Palm Beach County Resident Wins $1 Million in Florida Lottery

Karl Vaudreuil, a 43-year-old resident of Boynton Beach, recently struck it lucky with the Florida Lottery, winning a staggering $1 million. His windfall came from a scratch-off ticket he purchased from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game at a local gas station.

The Lottery publicly announced Vaudreuil’s big win, noting that he claimed his prize at the West Palm Beach district office. His winning ticket was purchased at Gateway Shell, located at 2360 North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach. Vaudreuil opted to receive his winnings in a single payment of $880,000.00 USD.

Additionally, the retailer who sold the winning ticket will receive a bonus commission of $2000.00 USD, providing a boon to the establishment as well.

The GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game, launched in February 2021, offers four main prizes of 15 million dollars and 24 other prizes of one million dollars. Tickets for the game are priced at $30.00 USD, with overall odds of winning at 1 in 2.59.

Notably, last year in July, Roberto Lamboy Jr. of Haines City, Polk County, won $15 million from the same game. Lamboy selected a single payment of $13.2 million for his winnings.

The Florida Lottery has proven to be a source of life-changing windfalls for lucky players, with the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game offering big prizes and the chance for huge payouts.

