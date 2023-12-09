This is what you can do if your SNAP application is denied.

Thousands of People Face Rejection of SNAP Applications: What to Do?

The rejection of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applications affects thousands of people across the country, leaving many wondering what to do in such a situation. If you find yourself in a position where your SNAP application has been rejected or you are not satisfied with the assistance you receive, here are some important steps to take.

First and foremost, it’s essential to know that you have the right to appeal through the Department of Human Services (DHS) in your state of residence. The process for appealing a SNAP application rejection varies from state to state, but common steps include indicating your disagreement in your SNAP verification letter and contacting your caseworker to express your intention to make a formal appeal.

After completing these initial steps, you will receive a notice from the state with details related to the hearing in question. It is crucial to strictly adhere to the deadlines associated with the appeals process, as each state has specific rules regarding the appeals process.

If you are rejected, it is important to note that you can resubmit your request the next day, as the ability to retry the SNAP application is not prohibited.

In the state of Texas, the Fraud and Fair Hearings (FFH) Department of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) handles SNAP appeal requests. The deadline to file a claim is 90 days from the date of the case action. The fair hearing process begins with a request for an appeal, which can be done in writing, by calling 2-1-1, or by visiting a local HHSC office. If you are not satisfied with the result, you can request an administrative review.

If further disagreement persists, you can initiate a judicial review by filing the case in the Travis County district courts. According to the FFH website, in 2022, 30,191 appeals were received and 29,532 decisions were issued.

It is important for individuals facing rejection of SNAP applications to be aware of their rights and the steps they can take to appeal the decision. Understanding the appeal process and the specific rules in your state can help ensure that you receive the assistance you need.

