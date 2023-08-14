Florida Woman Wins $1 Million in Lottery Scratch-Off Game

Florida Woman Wins $1 Million in State Lottery Scratch-Off

A lucky Florida woman has struck it rich after winning $1 million in a state lottery Scratch-Off game. Vanessa Tirado-Gutierrez, a 53-year-old resident of DeFuniak Springs, claimed her prize at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. Opting for a lump sum payment, Tirado-Gutierrez will receive $820,000.

Tirado-Gutierrez purchased her winning ticket at the Highway 83 General Store in her hometown. As a result, the retailer will be awarded an extra $2,000 as a commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. It’s a win-win situation for both the lucky winner and the store that made it possible.

The game that led to Tirado-Gutierrez’s life-changing win is the $50 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, offering a staggering top prize of $25 million. It is the largest prize ever offered in a Florida Scratch-Off game, making it an exceptional opportunity for players to try their luck.

The odds of becoming an instant millionaire through Scratch-Off games are approximately 1 in 4.50. This lottery category remains immensely popular, constituting around 72 percent of ticket sales during the fiscal year 2022-2023.

It’s worth noting that since its inception, Scratch-Off games have awarded over $57.1 billion in prizes, producing an astounding 1,802 millionaires. Moreover, the Florida Lottery’s commitment to education is evident, having contributed more than $44 billion to improve education and send over 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures scholarship program.

Beyond supporting education, the Florida Lottery plays a vital role in driving the state’s economy. With 99 percent of its revenue reinvested in the local economy through prize payments, commissions to over 13,500 Lottery retailers, and transfers to education, it has made a significant impact. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid out over $87.5 billion in prizes, transforming more than 3,500 individuals into millionaires.

The story of Vanessa Tirado-Gutierrez’s win serves as a reminder that dreams do come true. With a little bit of luck, anyone could become the next instant millionaire through the Florida Lottery’s exciting Scratch-Off games.

