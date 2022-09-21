Home Business FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 09.21.2022
Business

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 09.21.2022

by admin
FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 09.21.2022

The opening of the Italian Stock Exchange will be analyzed with the precise indication of the long and short operational signals on the FTSE / MIB Future, together with the hot topics of the day of a macroeconomic and fundamental nature. In addition, some index stocks such as ENI and STELLANTIS on the various timeframes will be examined in detail. If you want to send a question about the episode click here to write to us.

See also  Fed approaches rate hike "Soon it will be appropriate". Powell: "Economy no longer needs strong monetary policy support"

You may also like

Huatai Futures Copper Daily 20220921: The dollar continues...

Stellantis in Turin Mirafiori a maxi pole of...

Lange Futures Spot Afternoon News: Futures fluctuated downwards...

OVS: first half net profit up sharply to...

Leapmoo Technology will be listed on the Hong...

“Let’s go hunting for talents, they help change...

Chinese robots impress South Korea

Elections and spreads: ‘The Meloni government does not...

Glass inventory pressure is high, soda ash pays...

“With a language made of video game sounds...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy