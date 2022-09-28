Home Business FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 09.28.2022
FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 09.28.2022

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 09.28.2022

The opening of the Italian Stock Exchange will be analyzed with the precise indication of the long and short operational signals on the FTSE / MIB Future, together with the hot topics of the day of a macroeconomic and fundamental nature. In addition, some index stocks such as ENI and STELLANTIS on the various timeframes will be examined in detail. If you want to send a question about the episode click here to write to us.

