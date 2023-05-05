Food, skyrocketing prices and consumption are collapsing: so inflation has emptied the cart of the Italians

MILAN. Less spending in the shopping cart but with more salty receipts. It is the context that Italian households are facing in this phase of high inflation that is highlighted by the data on retail sales for March, released today by Istat. Above all, food sales are worrying, as they drop in volume by almost 5% on 2022 and even 10% on 2021.

According to the numbers of the Statistical Institute, «on a trend basis, in March 2023, retail sales increased by 5.8% in value and recorded a decrease in volume of 2.9%. Similar trends were recorded both for the sales of food goods (+7.7% in value and -4.9% in volume) and for those of non-food goods (+4.1% in value and -1, 3% by volume).’

«The slimming cure of the Italians continues. A forced diet due to lunar prices, increases that are now unjustified, the result of outright speculation – says Massimiliano Dona of the National Consumer Union -. Food sales by volume plunge 4.9% over March 2022. Food sales by volume fall 4.9% over March 2022, compared to March 2021, it plunges 10.8%, according to the association’s study – 7.7% on March 2020, already a pandemic month ». For the Unc, “translating this decrease in volumes consumed into euros, it can be estimated that food expenses have decreased by an average of 276 euros per year per family at 2021 prices”.

“The data on retail sales released today by Istat demonstrate how high prices continue to affect the habits of Italians, with families spending more and more to buy less”. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the numbers provided. «Also in March, sales recorded yet another vertical collapse in volume, with a contraction on an annual basis of -2.9% against an increase in value of even +5.8% – analyzes Codacons – This means that, net of inflation and considering household consumption expenditure, purchases drop in volume by a total of 21.8 billion euro per year, with lower spending equal to an average of -848 euro per family».

«Prices continue to remain at very high levels, affecting retail sales and the pockets of Italians – says President Carlo Rienzi – Families are spending more and more to buy less, and the Government must intervene urgently to adopt measures aimed at price lists, protect the purchasing power of Italians and save household budgets».