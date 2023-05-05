Home » Xbox Series X|S introduces a dynamic wallpaper dedicated to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
World

Xbox Series X|S introduces a dynamic wallpaper dedicated to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

by admin
Xbox Series X|S introduces a dynamic wallpaper dedicated to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

On the occasion of Star Wars Day occurred yesterday, EA and Microsoft have released a new dynamic background dedicated to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to beautify the dashboard of our Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The image shown is the one above, and has some slight movement in the background artwork graphics.

As always, if you want to set the new wallpaper you will have to access the console customization settings by going to System settings > General > Personalization > Personal background.

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S

See also  This time Vanda was not saved

You may also like

Keba about friendship with Džeja | Fun

Turkey, scuffle at the Black Sea summit: the...

«To come decisively to Como. Brunori player who...

Udinese-Naples / Clashes on the playing field: fifteen...

Russia plans to promote mass production of Tu-214...

Italy-France clash, Paris tries to brake but does...

Chiayna. A man has been holding his 5-year-old...

Coronation of King Charles, the sword, the epistle...

Xtip Stream “Show” with Sandra won the sympathy...

The entire family where the suspect for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy