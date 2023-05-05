Xbox Series X|S introduces a dynamic wallpaper dedicated to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

On the occasion of Star Wars Day occurred yesterday, EA and Microsoft have released a new dynamic background dedicated to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to beautify the dashboard of our Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The image shown is the one above, and has some slight movement in the background artwork graphics.

As always, if you want to set the new wallpaper you will have to access the console customization settings by going to System settings > General > Personalization > Personal background.