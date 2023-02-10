Wellness and health, the new trend of food supplements

Il food supplement business represents an excellence of made in Italy and a strategic asset for the country system which is accelerating more and more. Proof of this is the event entitled “The supplement sector: reshaping the future”, staged in Milan and promoted by Integratori; Salute, the national association representing the sector of food supplements and which is part of the Unione Italiana Food. The conference was opened by Germano Scarpa, president of the “Supplements & Health” association.

To discuss the future of the sector, the following spoke: Alec Ross, Distinguished Adjunct Professor Business School of the Alma Mater of Bologna, former adviser to Obama and author of the book published by Feltrinelli “The Furious Twenty Years”; Andrea Fortuna, Advisory Partner – Health, Pharma; Life Sciences – PwC Italy; Antonino Santoro, President European Federation of Associations of Health Products Manufacturers (EHPM).

FOOD SUPPLEMENTS: A GROWING SECTOR IN THE WORLD AND IN ITALY

Subscribe to the newsletter

