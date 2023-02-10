Home Business Food supplements, it’s a global boom: the business exceeds 100 billion
Business

Food supplements, it’s a global boom: the business exceeds 100 billion

by admin
Food supplements, it’s a global boom: the business exceeds 100 billion

Wellness and health, the new trend of food supplements

Il food supplement business represents an excellence of made in Italy and a strategic asset for the country system which is accelerating more and more. Proof of this is the event entitled “The supplement sector: reshaping the future”, staged in Milan and promoted by Integratori; Salute, the national association representing the sector of food supplements and which is part of the Unione Italiana Food. The conference was opened by Germano Scarpa, president of the “Supplements & Health” association.

To discuss the future of the sector, the following spoke: Alec Ross, Distinguished Adjunct Professor Business School of the Alma Mater of Bologna, former adviser to Obama and author of the book published by Feltrinelli “The Furious Twenty Years”; Andrea Fortuna, Advisory Partner – Health, Pharma; Life Sciences – PwC Italy; Antonino Santoro, President European Federation of Associations of Health Products Manufacturers (EHPM).

FOOD SUPPLEMENTS: A GROWING SECTOR IN THE WORLD AND IN ITALY

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  2021 annual performance hits a record high again, Ziguang Guowei uses technological innovation as a power source_Company_Chip_Market

You may also like

School, Valditara: “The attacked teachers will be defended...

Ascopiave: net investments of € 873 million in...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

Wiit, Germany in the sights: another acquisition soon

Deliveroo announces the cut of 350 employees

*ST Kaile needs to strengthen the metabolism of...

Smart working for the frail extended until June...

Piazza Affari rises due to falling inflation. Turbo...

Activist investor Peltz announced the end of the...

Bianchi voted for Gualtieri, actually not. Lazio, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy