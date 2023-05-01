Home » For climate protection – now the treasure of the IMF is to be plundered
Business

For climate protection – now the treasure of the IMF is to be plundered

For climate protection – now the treasure of the IMF is to be plundered

Dhe head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) leaves no doubt that climate policy should play a role in the future when granting cheap crisis loans for ailing countries. “The IMF must make climate protection the heart of its own work,” said Kristalina Georgieva during the spring conference of the crisis protection institution she heads in Washington.

Similar to the World Bank, sustainability is to gain in importance in future in the stabilization programs of the Monetary Fund – in addition to traditional poverty reduction and growth promotion. In order to finance these programs, gold from the fund’s holdings is now to be sold. But there is a dispute about that. France is for it, Germany is strictly against it. But who actually buys hundreds of tons of gold and how does that affect the price of gold?

