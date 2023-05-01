Serie B: Frosinone is in Serie A! Reggina folded 3-1 and promotion achieved

Round 35 of Serie B: il Frosinone officially back in A league! The ciociari fold the Reggina 3-1 and are mathematically promoted. They stay behind Genoa e Bari, who draw respectively with Sudtirol (0-0) and Cittadella (1-1). Three important points forListenwhich exceeds 2-1 the Pisaand for the Brescia: 2-1 to Cosenza. The Venezia overwhelms Modena 5-0and the Benevento comeback Parma from 2-0 to 2-2: even in Como-Palermo (1-1).

FROSINONE-REGGINA 3-1



It’s a big party in Frosinone, Grosso’s team triumphs 3-1 at Stirpe against Reggina and is mathematically promoted to Serie A! At the start of the match, the hosts suffer from the tension of the moment, with the guests trying to take advantage of it. Grosso’s eleven enter the game as the minutes go by, and manage to uncork it in the 31st minute: Cotali’s assist for Borrelli’s 1-0. Shortly before the end of the first half, the 2-0 also arrives: a very hard foul in the penalty area by Cionek, who leaves Reggina with ten men and concedes the penalty to the Ciociari. From the penalty spot Roberto Insigne made no mistake, and in the 42nd minute he scored the 2-0. At the start of the second half, the amaranths sensationally find the goal that reopens the game: in the 51st minute Hernani scores the 2-1 despite the numerical inferiority, but the scare for the hosts is only temporary. Six minutes later, in fact, Giuseppe Caso takes care of it, with an assist from Mazzitelli, to sign the 3-1 that closes the game. In the final minutes the rhythms drop, with the wait for the final whistle taking the stage. Frosinone wins 3-1, rises to 71 points and achieves the mathematical promotion to Serie A. Reggina remains at 46, with the ever-increasing risk of not reaching the playoffs.

SOUTH TYROL-GENOA 0-0



The top-ranking match between Sudtirol and Genoa ends 0-0. A game with a high pace and good quality right from the start: in the 12th minute the rossoblùs go close to taking the lead, but Gudmundsson closes the inside right too much. The South Tyroleans are struggling to contain the offensives of Gilardino’s eleven, who push hard in search of a 1-0 draw. At the end of the first half the hosts are more dangerous, but the first forty-five minutes end up goalless. The visitors came close to opening the scoring again in the 62nd minute, again with Gudmundsson, who hit the post with his right foot. The Ligurians push to the end to snatch the three points, with an extremely nervous final match (both Bisoli and Gilardino expelled). It ends 0-0, with Genoa rising to 67 points. Sudtirol reaches 54 points.

BARI-CITADEL 1-1



One point also for Bari, who recovered 1-1 at San Nicola from the Cittadella. The Venetians don’t get scared at the start, but as the minutes go by, the Apulians begin to take measures. The first chance is for Esposito, but the Bari player’s right foot is oversized. A few minutes after the double whistle, Bari nearly made it 1-0, with Benedetti hitting the post on Cheddira’s cross. At the double whistle the result is still stuck at 0-0. The game ends in the 51st minute, with Benedetti heading a corner and giving the Apulians the lead. Shortly after the hour of play, the author of the goal risks giving away the 1-1, with a svirgolata that grazes the goal post defended by Caprile. The guests try to equalize with courage, coming close to it in the 70th minute with the post hit by Embalo. In the 84th minute the 1-1 comes, scored by the newcomer Maistrello. In the final, Mignani’s eleven try to snatch the three points, but the game ends 1-1. Bari rises to 61 points and wastes a very tempting chance, 38 points totaled so far by the Citadel.

BENEVENTO-PARMA 2-2



Small hopes for Benevento, who comeback Parma from 2-0 to 2-2. The ducals start strong, and uncork the game after a few minutes: in the 7th minute Vazquez draws the depth from Benedyczak, who puts Manfredini in with his right foot to cross. Three minutes later the visitors came close to doubling, but Man wasted. The first ring of the Witches is entrusted to Ciano, but his punishment is not very high. The author of the opening goal takes center stage again in the 42nd minute, with Man’s assist for the 2-0. 48′. A few minutes from the end, the Emilians remain outnumbered due to Cobbaut’s expulsion, and in the 86th minute the 2-2 also arrives: Acampora’s powerful left foot from outside the area, impregnable for Buffon. In the final the Witches try to win it, but it ends 2-2. Parma rises to 54 points, while Benevento is always bringing up the rear, at an altitude of 32.

LISTENING-PISA 2-1



Important victory for Ascoli, who beat Pisa 2-1. Under the deluge of Cino and Lillo Del Duca, the Tuscans start with the usual very high pressure, but the bianconeri come close to scoring the lead: in the 16th minute, Botteghin’s header from a corner shaves the post. Just before the half hour mark Pisa also showed up, with Beruatto’s left footed shot, extended into a corner kick by Leali. At the end of the first forty-five minutes the score is still at 0-0. In the 53rd minute the match score unlocked: Pedro Mendes gave the Bianconeri the lead, with a touch inside the area following the development of a free kick. The visitors pushed for an equaliser, but in the 74th minute Ascoli hit again: Gondo kicked, his shot was deflected and ended up between Marsura’s feet, who sealed the 2-0. D’Angelo’s eleven shorten in the 82nd minute with Masucci, but the Marches manage to bring home the three points. Ascoli wins 2-1, and hooks Pisa with 46 points, inflaming the race for the playoffs.

BRESCIA-COSENZA 2-1



Invaluable points for Brescia, who triumphed 2-1 at home against Cosenza. Meeting rather blocked in the first half of the game, with the Calabrians more lively than the Lombard team. In the 34th minute Martino tries for the guests, but his first intention conclusion on Micai’s relaunch is not very precise. He returns to the locker room with white nets. In the second half, the home side started strong, nearly taking the lead with three chances in quick succession. The opening goal for Gastaldello’s men came in the 55th minute, with Adryan’s plate following an assist from Bisoli. The Lombards push hard, and in the 60th minute they double with Cistana’s header. The guests wake up too late, the 2-1 goal arrives only in the 89th minute, through D’Orazio. 2-1 success for Brescia, which rises to 38 points and continues to hope for direct salvation, hooking up with Cosenza.

COMO 1-1 PALERMO



As in the first leg, it ends in a draw between Como and Palermo, with the rosanero unable to reach the playoff area after a 1-1 draw at Sinigaglia. The goals that decide the match arrive in the first third of the match: the Sicilians’ advantage arrives in the 17th minute thanks to Buttaro, who is already close to scoring in the 5th minute then repeats the post hit by Brunori from medium distance on goal. Two minutes after the 1-0, Verre tries from afar, finding the great save by Gomis. In the 32nd minute, the equalizer: Sala cuts behind Vignali who lands him in the box. Penalty kick and winning shot by Cerri, which displaces Pigliacelli. Recovery with less emotion: the most sensational chances are Gabrielloni’s headers in the final for the hosts and Nedelcearu for Palermo, but the result does not change. The rosanero remain out of the playoff area with 45 points, two more than Longo’s Como.

VENICE-MODENA 5-0



Very large victory for Venice, which overwhelms Modena 5-0 with four goals from Pohjanpalo. Excellent start from the lagoon players, who manage possession and try to crush their opponents in their own half. The canaries take the measures after a few minutes, making themselves seen more insistently from the parts of the landlords’ area. It was the orange and green players who uncorked the game: in the 32nd minute Candela’s cross from the right found a volley from captain Pohjanpalo, who scored the 1-0. In the end Modena tries to return to the locker room with a draw, but at the double whistle Venezia are ahead by a goal. At the start of the second half, the hosts doubled their lead: in the 54th minute it was again Pohjanpalo who scored, for the 2-0 that directed the game. The visitors didn’t have the energy to try to close, and in the 73rd minute Joel Pohjanpalo’s personal hat-trick arrived, following an assist from Tessmann. Extraordinary day for the Finnish striker from Venezia, who also scores the 4-0 goal in the 79th minute, from a penalty kick (personal poker). In the 82nd minute there was also space for Zampano’s goal, which made it 5-0. Venezia rises to 45 points and dreams of a sensational access to the playoffs, surpassing Modena, stopped at 44.

RESULTS AND RANKINGS