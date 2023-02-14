Home Business For Valentine’s Day, spending returns to pre-pandemic levels
Business

For Valentine’s Day, spending returns to pre-pandemic levels

by admin
For Valentine’s Day, spending returns to pre-pandemic levels

A romantic dinner at the restaurant to strengthen the promise of love. A choice that unites 5.3 million Italians who, according to Fipe forecasts, will spend around 270 million euros. Growing numbers that sanction the return to pre-pandemic levels. 60% of the restaurants have planned for Valentine’s Day not only various special promotions, but also dedicated menus with ad hoc dishes which, with their names and their appearance, recall the theme of love. The menu will mostly be packaged for an average cost of around 50 euros. Other special initiatives concern the offer of themed beverages including aperitifs and cocktails (present in 14% of cases), gifts and gadgets to customers (14%). Furthermore, 7% of restaurants provide musical entertainment, mainly background music, to let their customers breathe in the party atmosphere of lovers. Valentine’s Day gets a million-dollar business back in motion and on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, this time according to estimates by Confesercenti – Swg, just over ten million Italians, including gifts, dinners, flowers and other little thoughts, will spend an average of 71 euros each with the recovery of over a third compared to the last pre-pandemic year. This year, 28% of adults will celebrate Valentine’s Day against 24% in 2022. Of these, almost two-thirds will enjoy dinner at a restaurant while the others will organize a special evening at home preceded by the classic floral tribute. A thought shared by 23% of Italians without forgetting the many possible alternatives or additions. 26% add a perfume, 22% the inevitable chocolates, 19% will opt for a jewel or a jewelery accessory, 10% a product or fashion accessory, 5% will give a service or a cosmetic or wellness product, and a further 17% another type of gift to end up with a 6% who will treat themselves to a trip with their partner.

You may also like

Regional 2023, Rocca at 50% in Lazio. Fontana...

European Commission: Eurozone out of recession risk

Government, Urso: “Gas? Autonomous from Russia already in...

Wall Street futures above parity, expected recovery of...

Tim little moved (+0.4%) waiting for the 2022...

Official image of Wuling Bingo’s interior reveals that...

Regionals in Lazio and Lombardy: the M5S always...

War scares businesses less: sustainable investments are on...

Defends his wife from abusers. But he shoots...

Europe dodging recession and tip US-China

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy