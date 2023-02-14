Listen to the audio version of the article

A romantic dinner at the restaurant to strengthen the promise of love. A choice that unites 5.3 million Italians who, according to Fipe forecasts, will spend around 270 million euros. Growing numbers that sanction the return to pre-pandemic levels. 60% of the restaurants have planned for Valentine’s Day not only various special promotions, but also dedicated menus with ad hoc dishes which, with their names and their appearance, recall the theme of love. The menu will mostly be packaged for an average cost of around 50 euros. Other special initiatives concern the offer of themed beverages including aperitifs and cocktails (present in 14% of cases), gifts and gadgets to customers (14%). Furthermore, 7% of restaurants provide musical entertainment, mainly background music, to let their customers breathe in the party atmosphere of lovers. Valentine’s Day gets a million-dollar business back in motion and on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, this time according to estimates by Confesercenti – Swg, just over ten million Italians, including gifts, dinners, flowers and other little thoughts, will spend an average of 71 euros each with the recovery of over a third compared to the last pre-pandemic year. This year, 28% of adults will celebrate Valentine’s Day against 24% in 2022. Of these, almost two-thirds will enjoy dinner at a restaurant while the others will organize a special evening at home preceded by the classic floral tribute. A thought shared by 23% of Italians without forgetting the many possible alternatives or additions. 26% add a perfume, 22% the inevitable chocolates, 19% will opt for a jewel or a jewelery accessory, 10% a product or fashion accessory, 5% will give a service or a cosmetic or wellness product, and a further 17% another type of gift to end up with a 6% who will treat themselves to a trip with their partner.