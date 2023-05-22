Home » Ford announces key agreements to supply lithium-based products
Business

Ford announces key agreements to supply lithium-based products

Ford Motor announced a series of new deals for the supply of lithium-based products in support of its ambitious plan to dramatically increase the production of electric vehicles in the coming years.

The automaker has said it plans to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by 2026.

This forecast, as well as an estimated 8% EBIT margin for the EV sector, has sparked some skepticism on Wall Street. The firm is expected to outline the path to achieve both goals during Monday’s capital markets day.

