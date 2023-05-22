That’s why Wolfgangtrepper doesn’t crack a single joke about Helene Fischer anymore

Cabaret artist Wolfgangtrepper no longer jokes about Helene Fischer or Roland Kaiser.
Update from 05/22/2023: As a cabaret artist, Wolfgangtrepper tackles almost everything and everyone – Pop star Helene Fischer is taboo, however. “In the meantime I’ve gotten to know a lot of musicians and I’d also like to have a few beers with most of them – then of course you get a bite inhibitions,” explained Wolfgangtreppe. For example, Helene Fischer found it difficult for him to move here. After all, they deliver a “world-class show”. “I couldn’t do that anymore without feeling guilty,” emphasized the man from Hamburg. The same applies to Roland Kaiser, who is a “great man”.
First report from 07/21/2023: Ammersee – pop star Helene Fischer (Here are the biggest pop stars of all time) has been a mother for the first time since the beginning of the year and enjoys family happiness in her villa on Lake Ammer in Bavaria together with friend Thomas Seitel and daughter Nala. But now the dream of happiness could become a nightmare, as Bunte.de reports.
CSU politician Walter Bleimaier (64) submitted an application for a preliminary decision to build a single-family home with a separate apartment and double garage. Two new houses are to be built in the immediate vicinity of hit star Helene Fischer. Then constant construction noise would be guaranteed. Only a short distance should separate the new buildings from the pop singer’s villa on Lake Ammer.
The phenomenon of Helene Fischer in figures
With more than sixteen million records sold, Helene Fischer is the most commercially successful singer in Germany and is therefore one of the world‘s best-earning musicians. Her albums “Farbenspiel” and “Best of Helene Fischer” are among the best-selling music albums in the country.
So it’s no surprise that the music prizes are thrown after her: Helene Fischer has an incredible seventeen echoes, eight golden hens, three bambis and two golden cameras. In 2015 she received the Bavarian Television Award for “The Helene Fischer Show”. Helene Fischer’s only Germany concert 2022 took place on August 20, 2022 in front of a record crowd of 130,000 fans in Munich – the biggest concert of her career. The first 100,000 tickets were already sold in 24 hours.
