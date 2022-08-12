In June there was an economic growth for imports (+ 1.8%) and a decline for exports (-2.1%). This was announced by Istat in a press release in which it specifies that the decrease in exports on a monthly basis is due to the drop in sales to both areas, more intense for the EU area (-2.6%) than in extra markets. EU (-1.4%). In the second quarter of 2022, compared to the previous one, exports grew by 6.2%, imports by 11.3%.

In June, exports increased on an annual basis by 21.2%, with sustained growth of similar intensity towards both areas, the EU (+ 21.2%) and non-EU (+ 21.1%). Imports recorded a tendential increase of 44.2%, which involves the non-EU area to a much greater extent (+ 75.1%) than the EU area (+ 22.1%).