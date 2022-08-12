Home Business Foreign trade: Istat, imports grow in June (+ 1.8% m / m) and exports fall (-2.1% m / m)
Business

Foreign trade: Istat, imports grow in June (+ 1.8% m / m) and exports fall (-2.1% m / m)

by admin

In June there was an economic growth for imports (+ 1.8%) and a decline for exports (-2.1%). This was announced by Istat in a press release in which it specifies that the decrease in exports on a monthly basis is due to the drop in sales to both areas, more intense for the EU area (-2.6%) than in extra markets. EU (-1.4%). In the second quarter of 2022, compared to the previous one, exports grew by 6.2%, imports by 11.3%.

In June, exports increased on an annual basis by 21.2%, with sustained growth of similar intensity towards both areas, the EU (+ 21.2%) and non-EU (+ 21.1%). Imports recorded a tendential increase of 44.2%, which involves the non-EU area to a much greater extent (+ 75.1%) than the EU area (+ 22.1%).

See also  China: investments in fixed assets slowing January-December 2021, + 4.9% on an annual basis

You may also like

The strongest model of Samsung’s folding screen explains...

A generation ahead of Tesla on self-driving cars,...

Confcommercio: 14 million on holiday in August, over...

Xiaomi releases a new generation of folding machine...

Fabi: in the South 2 million live without...

Nexi pink jersey on the Ftse Mib after...

Baidu Maps X Apollo “Autonomous Driving Level Navigation”...

Piazza Affari, still elevations in view of the...

Next year, the use of National VIB gasoline...

Tim advances by 5% with rumors about the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy