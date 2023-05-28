Forsa survey: High willingness to change jobs among over 50-year-olds

Almost one in five workers over 50 is open to a new job. This is the result of a Forsa survey. Respondents named too much stress and too little salary as the main reasons for changing jobs. When it comes to a new employer, one thing is most important to most people.

FAccording to a nationwide survey, most employees over the age of 50 are very willing to change jobs. 19 percent of respondents in this group say they are open to a new job, as evidenced by a representative Forsa survey commissioned by the social professional network “Xing“, which is available to the newspapers of the Funke media group. The main reasons for those willing to change are a salary that is too low (45 percent), a high stress level (37 percent) and dissatisfaction with the strategic direction of the company (35 percent).

Around every third person over the age of 50 who was willing to change jobs also criticized poor management in their previous job, it was said. For the study, the opinion research institute Forsa interviewed 3,216 employees in Germany who were subject to social security contributions.

According to the survey, the over-50s would particularly value good team spirit among colleagues (71 percent) and a higher salary (67 percent) when they found a new employer. But a more flexible working time schedule (66 percent) also plays an important role for older employees.

“The needs of the most experienced generations on the labor market are often overlooked in favor of the younger ones,” said Petra von Strombeck, CEO of the Xing operating company New Work SE, the Funke newspapers. In addition, older workers “often still have ten to fifteen years of working life and represent an asset for an age-diverse corporate culture”. In times of a shortage of skilled workers, however, it is fatal for companies to lose their most experienced and longstanding employees, she warned: “Because they also take a lot of knowledge and important contacts with them.”

Companies must therefore ask themselves how they can remain an attractive employer for older employers, according to the New Work boss. “Many are highly qualified, dedicated and loyal, it’s time they got the attention they deserve from their employers.”

