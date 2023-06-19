Founded in the Rhine Valley – on course for success in Zurich

Founded in the Rhine Valley – on the road to success in Zurich: R17 Ventures AG is one of the top-performing companies in the world

A native of Walzenhausen sets the pace: Raphael Rohner and the digital agency R17 Ventures AG have made it onto the Clutch 100 list for 2023.

Raphael Rohner, CEO, R17 Ventures AG, Zurich

When Raphael Rohner from Walzenhausen founded the start-up R17 Ventures AG in Heerbrugg four years ago, he had no idea that four years later he would be on the list of the 100 top-performing companies with R17. That’s exactly what happened. The start-up is on the current Clutch 100 list for 2023 as the only digital advertising agency and the only Swiss company. The list shows the fastest growing companies from around the world.

