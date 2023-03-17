Home Business France – Moulin Rouge halts Python act after protests by animal rights activists
France – Moulin Rouge halts Python act after protests by animal rights activists

France – Moulin Rouge halts Python act after protests by animal rights activists

The Moulin Rouge in Paris Image: AFP

After fierce protests from animal rights activists, the Moulin Rouge in Paris is removing a show number with snakes from the program. In the controversial number, a dancer performs with python snakes in a transparent pool on stage.

After the protests by animal rights activists, the Paris city administration also called for an end to the Python number on Thursday.

In the controversial number, a dancer performs with python snakes in a transparent pool on stage. Animal rights activists were up in arms because water is not the natural habitat of pythons. It was clear to see during the performances that the animals were trying to keep their heads above water.

After the protests by animal rights activists, the Paris city administration also called for an end to the Python number on Thursday.

