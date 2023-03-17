After fierce protests from animal rights activists, the Moulin Rouge in Paris is removing a show number with snakes from the program. In the controversial number, a dancer performs with python snakes in a transparent pool on stage.

After fierce protests from animal rights activists, the Moulin Rouge in Paris is removing a show number with python snakes from the program. This was announced by the well-known variety theater on Friday in the French capital. At the same time, it assured that the well-being of animals had “always” been important to him.

In the controversial number, a dancer performs with python snakes in a transparent pool on stage. Animal rights activists were up in arms because water is not the natural habitat of pythons. It was clear to see during the performances that the animals were trying to keep their heads above water.

After the protests by animal rights activists, the Paris city administration also called for an end to the Python number on Thursday.

