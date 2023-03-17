Home World Robert Smith unhappy with management fees on tickets
The co-founder and leader of The Cure, Robert Smithhas responded directly to fan complaints about handling fees by Ticketmaster during “Verified Fan” ticket sales for the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“I’m as disgusted as all of you by today’s Ticketmaster fare disaster,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “To be clear: the artist has no way of limiting them. I have been asking how they are justified. If I get something coherent by way of response, I’ll let you all know.”

Earlier this week, Smith posted about the band’s decision to use Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan” system in an effort to combat speculation and get more face value tickets into the hands of fans. He says the band refused to participate in the company’s dynamic pricing and tickets “Platinum,” calling the show that led to the tickets Bruce Springsteen and the current tour of E Street Band to skyrocket to thousands of dollars as “a greedy scam.”

Ticketmaster has come under fire for its business practices, facing a Senate hearing, multiple lawsuits and fraud that forced them to exclude legitimate ticket holders from a concert in Bad Bunny in Mexico City.

